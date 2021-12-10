Here are the top 10 items Pinoys purchased online this year according to Lazada

The year 2021 saw Filipinos purchasing electronics, essentials and a whole lot more on Lazada. Everything you want and need, #NasaLazadaYan!

Editor's note: This content is sponsored by and written with Lazada

There’s one thing that has recently made its way into our year-end accomplishments. In the age of online shopping, we now tend to look back on our biggest or most sulit purchases. Whether it is the latest smartphone, the best cookware set, or your current favorite beauty product, there’s definitely something you’re glad you checked out.

In the spirit of looking back on the year’s best, we’re giving you an insider’s look at the nation’s shopping habits and what Filipinos have bought over the past year on Lazada.

What was your best purchase of the year and is it in this list of Lazada’s top 10 bestselling items in 2021?

Digital bills payment

In 2021, Lazada’s top bestseller wasn’t an item. It was a feature!

Lazada’s digital bills payment can be found on the Load, Bills & eCoupon button located on the main page of the app. It’s one of the first things Lazada users see when they enter the app, and it seems like this digital feature is a hit with many Filipinos who use it to conveniently pay utilities – such as internet, telecommunications, electricity – from the comfort of their homes.



Fun fact: Did you know you can get cashback when you pay through the app?

Mobile phones and accessories

Taking up the second and third spots in this year’s list are mobile phones and mobile accessories. It makes sense because of the increasing amount of time we spend online, that we’d be on the lookout for the latest devices and accessories to suit our lifestyle.

Now that most brands have set up their own flagship stores in Lazada, it’s almost like walking into a mall’s tech center and seeing electronics stores side-by-side. Except deals and prices from different stores are all conveniently in the palm of your hands for you to compare in an instant (and less tiring on your feet!).

Air conditioners

Air conditioning units found their place as the top four among this year’s bestsellers and for good reason: it was a very hot and humid year. From inverter to window type aircon, Lazada has it all. Here’s a bonus: vouchers help make these units cheaper.

Disposable face masks

This staple daily necessity made it to the top five of this year’s list. Disposable face masks are easy and convenient to buy using the Lazada app. With the various face mask design options available, you can be sure to find one that fits properly.

Sim cards and mobile load

A combination of the first three things in this list, sim cards and mobile load landed on the top six and seven spots. Mobile load is a convenient alternative to paying monthly bills. You can seamlessly top up credits for your registered mobile number, or purchase load credits for a family member’s mobile number, even if they are registered under another telco service provider.

Solar lights, milk formula, television

At the eighth, ninth, and tenth spots are solar lights to help reduce electricity bills as we’re spending more time in our own homes, milk formula, and television sets to fulfill every Filipinos’ entertainment demands. While seemingly a diverse range of products, these household staples are popular for good reason.

Wondering why parents prefer shopping for milk formula on Lazada? That’s because Lazada is the first platform to guarantee 100% fresh and authentic milk products online through the launch of its LazMall Milk Guarantee program. This safeguards and maintains high-quality standards for milk handling, storage, and delivery of milk products, giving parents the assurance and peace-of-mind along with the convenience of online shopping.

And for the home buddies out there, take note of this pro-tip: Lazada’s home and living assortment will be a treasure chest of deals whenever you are on the lookout for items to spruce up your home.

Lazada 12.12 Grand Christmas Sale: Hatid ng Lazada ang Paskong Pinoy

We are nearing the end of 2021, but the best is yet to come!The 12.12 Grand Christmas Sale coming up, so if you are still behind on your Christmas gifts shopping, the items in Lazada’s 2021 Top 10 list are a great place to start since they are proven to be popular among Filipinos!

During the Lazada 12.12 Grand Christmas Sale, you can enjoy free shipping with no minimum spend nationwide. Lazada is also offering a bonus of P60 off for every P600 spend, plus 10% Cashback. Catch the biggest Christmas discounts from December 12 to 14, only on Lazada.

It’s time to add some items to your own 2021 bestsellers list. Happy shopping! – Rappler.com