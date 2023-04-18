Breakfasts at McDonald’s Drive-Thru

Whether we're going out of town, to an early morning shoot, or just about anything that requires being on the road, McDonald's Drive-Thru has always been our go-to

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by McDonald’s Philippines and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

Being on the road isn’t really something that Filipinos look forward to – especially during the morning rush hour. Fortunately, there are quite a few things that make morning drives bearable, even enjoyable! A good playlist to jam to, the people riding with you, or – my personal favorite – a quick and filling stopover at McDonald’s Drive-Thru.

As a producer who has been filming videos for TV shows and digital publications for years, I’ve had my own fair share of early morning shoots. I have to admit, those weren’t my favorite. It’s not easy for me to get out of bed while it’s still dark out. Not being a morning person also meant I seldom got to catch the breakfast menu of fast food restaurants because they would be gone by the time I’m out and about.

So, if there’s one silver lining to being assigned to an early morning shoot – it’s being able to pass by McDonald’s Drive-Thru to get my favorite breakfast combo: Sausage McMuffin with Hash Brown and McCafé Iced Coffee. This hearty meal, eaten while on the road, would always be enough to perk us up for another hard day’s work.

BREAKFAST FIX. The BrandRap team’s go-to breakfast: Sausage McMuffin with Egg, Hash brown, and McCafé Iced Coffee. Photo by Franz Lopez/Rappler

My teammates also have their own delicious and heartwarming stories.

Also once a producer for TV, Julian remembers trips to McDonald’s Drive-Thru as a welcome respite during especially stressful shooting days.

“There was this one time when deadlines were pushed up, and a couple of urgent matters had to be attended to. The cameraman with me saw I was getting stressed and sympathetically asked if I wanted to eat first so our driver pulled into a McDonald’s Drive Thru,” shared Julian.

“With a full belly and good coffee running through my veins, plus my team’s encouragement, I started feeling normal again. It was a really bad day, but a satisfying McDonald’s meal helped me power through back-to-back coverages.”

Taking a trip down the student memory lane, Saab’s story is something that many of us who loved going on school field trips could probably relate to.

“McDonald’s Drive-Thru would always remind me of the feeling of those unforgettable field trips when I was a kid – the kind where your clothes were ready on the bed and you couldn’t sleep from the excitement, “ said Saab. “We would stop over at McDonald’s on the way to school at 5 am and when I get there, the entire bus would smell of Sausage McMuffins and Hash Browns.”

Now whether we’re working adults or are still young students, we can all agree that this next story by Giselle is a universal experience among Filipino families who love going on outings.

“Every year, my extended family goes to Pansol for our annual reunion. We typically leave the house early, which means we’d only have time for a quick food stopover. You can always count on a McDonald’s Drive-Thru,” said Giselle. “Plus it’s often our breakfast fast food joint of choice because of the McCafé selections.”

We truly have a treasure trove of joyful memories from our trips to McDonald’s Drive-Thru. And every time we go there is an opportunity to create new ones. But to be honest, we really don’t need to wait for a special occasion like out of town trips or early morning shoots to enjoy breakfasts at McDonald’s Drive-Thru. Sometimes, it’s the main event itself!

So go ahead, leave the house a little bit earlier on your next drive to work and head over to the nearest McDonald’s Drive Thru to get your delicious and comforting breakfast fix. Trust me, there’s no heavy work day that a Sausage McMuffin with Egg or a McCafé Iced Coffee can’t lighten up. – Rappler.com