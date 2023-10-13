These young British School Manila alumni are keeping the spirit of bayanihan alive

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

At 10 pm on her side of the world, Zoe Salvador, 18, nodded to a heavy question I posed to her at the end of a long conversation: “How do you see yourself contributing to the Philippines’ social progress in 10 years?”

With barely a pause, she launched into an explanation of her vision. “As I’m passionate about youth empowerment and especially education, I see myself as a catalyst,” said Zoe.

She explained her goals of creating scholarship programs for underprivileged Filipino youth and starting collaborations with nonprofits to improve educational infrastructure where it’s most needed.

Zoe, now a Lester B. Pearson International scholar at the University of Toronto, is an alumna of the British School Manila (BSM). She also earned many accolades during her time at BSM: a Eunoia Philippines co-founder, Girl Up Philippines advocacy associate, and service and sustainability department head, to name some.

At the heart of those roles, Zoe is simply a young individual whose sense of duty and compassion go hand in hand. “I feel that it’s only right to give back to the country that has contributed to shaping who I am,” she said.

When the word bayanihan is deconstructed, one can derive three words from it: bayan meaning nation, bayani meaning hero, and ani meaning harvest. These gracefully encompass the essence of the tradition – that heroic feats like moving houses are possible with the power of community, and this lives on by continuously sowing seeds of camaraderie.

Although literally carrying a house is a less common practice now, the spirit of bayanihan is still alive and well in youths like her.

“Seeing that I myself have access to resources that others don’t, it drives me to think about how I could use those resources to help and uplift others,” said another kindred spirit Chiara Mijares. Starting her freshman year at Cornell University, Chiara, a fellow BSM alumna, credits the British School Manila for fostering a culture where students are committed to helping others.

Chiara, once a part of the Philippine gymnastics team, took her role as a leader to heart, working not just to win medals, but to become an agent to uplift fellow athletes and coaches.

In her efforts to boost local gymnasts toward the international stage, she spearheaded the Legends Performance Camp in 2022, a pioneering program that brought world champion and Olympic coaches to the Philippines for a five-day camp to train over 180 Filipino gymnasts across the country. Then 17, she leaned on the power of community to realize a vision much larger than herself.

Both Chiara and Zoe attribute their calling of service to BSM, which encourages and actively supports the value of creating a positive social impact. “The BSM experience taught us to use our education not only to benefit ourselves but also the wider community; that service for others is indispensable. I think that’s what distinguishes BSM.” said Chiara.

The school has even institutionalized this by having its own Service Learning department, which assists students who want to partner with NGOs. Another reason why Chiara and Zoe thrived as leaders was that the school made it easy for them to realize their potential.

“One thing I’ve always respected about BSM is the fact that it gives students the opportunity to lead their own initiatives, and they make it very easy to set up your own clubs,” shared Zoe, who herself started the school’s first podcast club, and was able to interview the likes of Nobel laureate Maria Ressa. “You’re able to find your own community, with like-minded individuals.”

It seems that one secret ingredient between young achievers like Chiara and Zoe is an educational experience that goes beyond academics. At BSM, they were able to enhance their knowledge with creativity and community, leaving the school with a mindset that was free to dream big and take risks.

With a bright future comes great pressure, and as a student-athlete leading various outreach projects, Chiara learned the value of asking for help. “To an extent, I am a bit of a perfectionist, so sometimes it’s hard to decipher when to ask for help because I try to manage on my own,” shared Chiara.

“My teachers [at BSM] kept encouraging me,” she said. Chiara vividly recalled how one teacher pulled her aside and told her, “We need to know when and how we can support you so that you’re not going through this alone.” “Through [the BSM teachers], I learned the value of reaching out. They always told me that it’s not a sign of weakness, but rather a sign of strength and self-awareness,” said Chiara.

Now, they are moving onto a global stage with a solid foundation.

When asked about their respective university lives, they both responded with confidence. “It’s been quite exciting so far. Along with adjusting to the new environment and taking in my newfound independence, I’ve just completed several rounds of interviews to join professional development clubs,” said Chiara. What would have been intimidating for others was simply another opportunity to explore for her.

Chosen as a Cornell Tradition Fellow, Chiara was awarded the fellowship program based on the dedication to work, service, and scholarship that she demonstrated while at BSM. She has also gained admission to FinTech Cornell and Student Agencies Inc, two professional development endeavors that also serve the local community.

“Even if I am immersed with a new cultural experience, I am making it a point to stay connected with my Filipino community. I go to mass with other Filipino students and organize activities for a shared experience,” said Chiara.

Zoe also plans to connect with the Filipino community in UT, and is already thinking about how to give back. “So recently, I’ve been looking into setting up possibly my own chapter of Filipino-based nonprofit organizations,” said Zoe. “I can say with confidence that every decision I make is geared toward showcasing my values of camaraderie and community that I owe to my Filipino identity.”

Even though they’re both half a world away from their homeland, both Chiara and Zoe carry the spirit of bayanihan by embracing their new communities while keeping Filipino people at their core. – Rappler.com

