These industries are leading the AI revolution. Are you in one of them?

Rappler’s latest Changemakers event on August 9 explores how AI can power our companies and institutions

We’re in the midst of another global shift, this time fueled by Artificial Intelligence (AI). It’s transforming various sectors through more sophisticated machine learning and intuitive capabilities

As AI continues to reshape industries, professionals must stay ahead of the curve. This is critical especially since the Department of Trade and Industry recently established the Center for AI Research to use AI’s power to boost the Philippine economy and make the country a “premier destination for AI-driven innovation and investments.”

AI possessing a huge amount of information doesn’t necessarily mean it’s being used responsibly. At Rappler our approach to AI is grounded on truth, independence, and integrity. We recognize, for example, its value in certain processes that allow our journalists more time to immerse in the stories they’re pursuing.

How are other industries adapting to AI?

Healthcare

AI partnerships have taken a huge step in relieving administrative work for healthcare workers. In late 2023, AIAsensus’s Intelligent, a medical device company, partnered with NVIDIA to use augmented intelligence and robotics to aid surgeons by adding AI-improved features like 3D measurements and better camera control to their Intelligent Surgical Units.

Microsoft’s Nuance Communications also deployed its generative AI chatbot Copilot into Stanford Health Care to reduce tedious administrative work in hospitals. Since it collaborated with OpenAI in 2021, Microsoft has been expanding its use of generative AI in the healthcare sector – from aiding in clerical work to staffing shortages.

Manufacturing

A 2023 study by Deloitte and the Manufacturing Leadership Council (MLC), with 350 senior executives in the US manufacturing industry as respondents, found that 92% of manufacturing companies are already experimenting with at least one metaverse use case in their company.

These metaverse experiments include using augmented reality for immersive training, holding virtual tours of their plants, and virtual staff onboarding. Their production lines also utilize the metaverse in factory simulation, product maintenance, and prototyping.

Finance

Finance is also one of the leading sectors leveraging AI. According to IBM, AI in the finance industry is already commonly used in algorithm trading, compliance, risk management, and data analysis among others.

The World Economic Forum also highlighted the importance of leveraging AI not only to improve the industry but also to get ahead of cybersecurity attacks in the future.

Although AI is more prevalent in these sectors than others, even traditional industries are finding ways to integrate it. Agriculture is projected to grow its AI usage market from $1.7 billion in 2023 to $4.7 billion by 2028, by addressing farming challenges such as pest identification, monitoring soil health, and weed detection.

Let’s dive deeper into how AI can power your industry and create practical steps to upskill for the future.

