Are you ready to win big at the #CheckThisOut Quiz Night: IRL edition?

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

How good is your general knowledge about the Philippines – from history factoids, and entertainment news, to memes? Are you down to put it to the test?

Rappler’s #CheckThisOut team is running its first-ever #CheckThisOut Quiz Night, IRL edition! We’ve been running fun and short digital quiz nights inside the #CheckThisOut channel on the Rappler Communities app, and tons of people have already won prizes thanks to their great quiz skills – or just sheer dumb luck.

This time, we’re taking our Quiz Night IRL (in real life). We’ll be doing 20 trivia questions, a number of “Complete the Lyrics,” and a round of charades on all things Filipino!

Here are details about the event:

Where: Greyhound Café Rockwell, G/F Edades Tower Amorsolo Dr. Rockwell Center, Makati

Greyhound Café Rockwell, G/F Edades Tower Amorsolo Dr. Rockwell Center, Makati When: August 16, 2024

August 16, 2024 Time: Registration starts at 6:00 pm, Quiz Night starts at 7:00 pm

Ticket prices are at P300 per person, and each team can consist of two to five members. Team slots are limited, so make sure to register soon.

Prizes to be won are as follows:

1st Place – P10,000 worth of Greyhound gift certificates

2nd Place – P5,000 worth of Greyhound gift certificates

3rd Place – P3,000 worth of Greyhound gift certificates

Gift certificates are redeemable in all Greyhound Café branches in the Philippines (valid for dine-in, take-out, pick up and in house delivery transactions).

Register and get your tickets by filling out this form:

Loading…

This #CheckThisOut Quiz Night IRL is sponsored by GoTyme Bank and Greyhound Cafe. – Rappler.com