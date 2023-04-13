Cisco, Radius deepen partnership to provide premier connectivity for businesses

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by Radius Telecoms, Inc. and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the production of this piece.

Radius Telecoms, Inc. continues its pursuit in providing world-class connectivity to local enterprises through an enriched partnership with worldwide technology leader that powers the internet, Cisco. As it fortifies its position as a Cisco-powered network, large enterprise and SME clients can experience a boost in the overall caliber of their subscriptions.

Last year, Radius secured the Cisco Select Partner status under Cisco’s channel partner program, allowing the company to enjoy various upskilling for its technical workforce, technology sharing, joint marketing activities and preferential pricing for its enterprise customer projects. “Partners are at the heart of everything we do at Cisco. We are delighted to partner with Radius as they help local companies speed up their digitization initiatives this year,” said Zaza Nicart, managing director of Cisco Philippines.

Cisco is one of the largest cybersecurity providers globally. In 2021, Cisco won Best Security Company and Best Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) Security Solution at the prestigious SC Awards. The multinational company ranks 74th on the Fortune 500 list and is the preferred connectivity partner for world-renowned institutions like the National Football League (NFL) and telecom giants like AT&T, T-Mobile, and Telstra Corporation.

“We have been using Cisco in our core network for more than 20 years and it’s just apt that we also extend their world-class networking solutions to our enterprise customers,” said Quiel Delgado, Radius’ president and chief executive officer.

Now, local businesses can experience this technology through Radius, who have partnered with Cisco for enterprise customers’ hardware needs for their routers, switches and access points. For a more tailor-fit subscription process, Radius will offer customized bundles targeted for industries like BPOs, banking, manufacturing, and SMEs. In addition, Radius will also make Cisco hardware ownership under a leasing agreement conveniently bundled with their data and direct internet access services. This will be financially beneficial as the model will be OPEX-based, easy on the company cash flow, and helpful in saving the company from hardware obsolescence.

For local businesses who want connection reliability that’s on par with international standards, Radius may have the equipment bundle for you. Encapsulated by its tagline of “we make things faster for you,” Radius builds on its goal of providing agile, versatile, and reliable service that goes beyond just speed.

With the combined strengths of Radius’ reliability as a 100% Meralco-owned business and Cisco’s award-winning solutions, business owners can be assured of smooth connectivity. For inquiries or a free IT consultation, email Radius at inquiry@radius.ph or visit their official website. – Rappler.com