7-Eleven helps voters promote their presidential choice

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by 7-Eleven and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the production of this piece.

Alam mo ba yung 7-Election cup? [Do you know what a 7-Election cup is?]

If you don’t know the name, you might know what it looks like. A 7-Election cup, usually available during the election season, is, well, a cup with the faces of the top bets in the presidential race of the Philippine Elections.

For this year’s batch of cups, there are a total of six different designs. And they can all be used to purchase Gulp and City Café drinks at 7-Eleven branches nationwide!

So what are these cups all about? These cups actually fall under 7-Eleven Philippines’ 7-Election campaign, which they launched to give their customers a fun and unique opportunity to show their support for their preferred presidential candidate.

How? Each cup you buy counts as a vote in the unofficial and unscientific 7-Election survey, which is conducted by 7-Eleven in their stores from March 9 to May 4, 2022.

This is 7-Eleven Philippines’s own way to give voters and supporters a safe space to #SpeakCUP and be heard.

Filipinos choose to #SpeakCUP

Akala mo ‘yun lang? [You think that’s it?] But wait, there’s more! Customers don’t just buy cups. After this, most of them also post their 7-Election cups online. We’re betting that you’ve seen at least one design these past few weeks.

Why do customers proudly display these cups on social media? They do it to #SpeakCUP [speak up]!

Sugar, an employee at a local film company, explained that purchasing a 7-Election cup is one way to campaign for the candidate she believes in. “I really make an effort to post about this purchase and all my other little ways of supporting [my presidential choice] across my social media accounts.”

Earl, a manager at a multinational e-commerce company, shared that he bought a 7-Election cup to help his chosen candidate take the lead in the nationwide poll. “[I] posted it too to inspire others, and thankfully marami naman nag-heart reax [a lot of people sent heart reactions]!”

When you open your social media accounts, you might see netizens like Sugar and Earl. Like them, a number of Filipino voters are using the 7-Election cup to express their pride in the presidential candidate they’re going to vote for in the coming elections. In the comments section of this Facebook post by 7-Eleven Philippines, voters shared photos of or selfies with their cups.

Speak up, buy a 7-Election cup until May 4

Want to join in on this fun campaign?

Madali lang yan! [It’s easy]. All you have to do is head to a 7-Eleven store, pick the cup with your chosen candidate’s name and face, and use it to buy a Gulp drink or a City Café coffee.

But take note that each cup cannot be purchased on its own – dapat may drink [there should be a drink]! And unlike the real elections, even underage kids and non-registered voters can participate! Plus you can buy as many cups as you want. 😉

If your concern is making sure your preferred candidate is leading the poll, remember that each store has its own leaderboard. You can also go to the 7-Election website to check the results of the nationwide poll.

As of April 18, Bongbong Marcos led the 7-Election cup, followed by Vice President Leni Robredo, and then the “undecided”. Will Marcos keep his lead? Let’s wait and see!

If you want to help your presidential candidate win the 7-Election, you can still cast your vote and speak up by purchasing a 7-Election cup at 7-Eleven stores until May 4.

Gusto mo ba uminom at mangampanya ng magkasabay? [Do you want to buy drinks and show your support for your chosen presidential candidates at the same time?] Visit the nearest 7-Eleven store near you to buy a cup, take a selfie, and post! – Rappler.com