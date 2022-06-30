Don’t let ‘pamamanhid’ and ‘tusok-tusok’ get in the way of your everyday life

Do you know that these could be symptoms of nerve damage? Here’s what you need to know to help relieve pamamanhid and tusok-tusok, with proper diet and exercise.

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by Vitamins B1+B6+B12 (Neurobion Forte) and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the production of this piece.

When it comes to damaged nerves, the earlier you treat them, the better. This is especially true for people who are not aware that they’re experiencing nerve damage symptoms and those with underlying health conditions such as diabetes.

Diabetes is the most common cause of nerve damage which is also known as peripheral neuropathy1. Almost 50% of people who have diabetes tend to develop peripheral neuropathy.

What is peripheral neuropathy and why should you know about it?

Peripheral neuropathy or nerve damage is a condition where the nerves that carry signals between your brain and your spinal cord and the rest of your body are damaged2.

When these nerves are damaged, it can disrupt the transmission of these signals, resulting in symptoms such as tingling sensation (tusok-tusok), numbness (pamamanhid), or muscle weakness (pangangalay) on your hands and feet making it hard for you to do your day-to-day tasks or even to just get moving.

Unfortunately, nerve damage symptoms can be easily put aside as most Filipinos associate it with tiredness or just being overworked. According to the consumer study3 conducted by P&G Health, the nerves are also currently not part of Filipinos’ priorities when it comes to health.

Who is at risk for nerve damage?

As mentioned in the P&G Health consumer study, most Filipinos start experiencing pangangalay, tusok-tusok or pamamanhid in as early as the age of 39. Whenever they experience one of these symptoms, they share that it is difficult for them to do their tasks. Some say that it also reduces their productivity and starts to affect their performance at work. It is also important to note that majority of Filipinos experience at least one of the common symptoms of nerve damage, while 80% experience all three.

There are also some people who have higher risk for nerve damage: elderly, heavy alcohol drinkers, those with genetic or family history of nerve damage, people taking medications, and those with underlying medical conditions such as diabetes.

Keeping check of your nerve health

The silver lining is there are ways to help address nerve damage. One can start by adopting a healthy lifestyle. Exercising daily and getting plenty of sleep at night helps strengthen the nerves.

Experts also recommend eating a healthy, balanced meal that includes fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.

How Vitamins B1+B6+B12 (Neurobion Forte) can help treat nerve damage with proper diet and exercise

Being deficient in Vitamin B may lead to being more at risk of experiencing nerve damage symptoms. In cases like these, there are three key B vitamins which helps when it comes to nerve health and function:

Vitamin B1 helps energize the nerves

Vitamin B6 helps restore nerve signals, and

Vitamin B12 helps repair nerve fibers

With all these present in Vitamins B1+B6+B12 (Neurobion Forte) it can help provide fast relief from pamamanhid and tusok-tusok in as early as two weeks, with proper diet and exercise.

Play Video

If you’re experiencing recurring nerve damage symptoms, consult your doctor about Vitamins B1+B6+B12 (Neurobion Forte).

For more information, visit https://www.neurobion.com/en_PH/home/products/neurobionforte.html. To avail of Vitamins Vitamins B1+B6+B12 (Neurobion Forte)), visit any drugstore nationwide or purchase via the Watsons app, Southstar Drug website, and the P&G Health Official Shopee store.

– Rappler.com

*The consumer study cited had a sample size of 400 respondents aged 35 to 65, based in Metro Manila, Visayas, and Mindanao. SEC ABCDE was gathered for this study. Interviews were conducted via face-to-face interviews within May 2022.

If symptoms persist, consult your doctor.

ASC Reference Code: P091P062822NS

References:

1. Hakim M, et al. A Review on Prevalence and Causes of Peripheral Neuropathy and Treatment of Different Etiologic Subgroups with Neurotropic B Vitamins. J Clin Exp Pharmacol 2019, Vol.9 Iss.3 No:262 https://www.longdom.org/open-access/a-review-on-prevalence-and-causes-of-peripheral-neuropathy-and-treatment-of-different-etiologic-subgroups-with-neurotrop.pdf

2. Head KA, Peripheral Neuropathy: Pathogenic Mechanisms and Alternative Therapies, Altern Med Rev. 2006 Dec;11(4):294-329. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17176168/

3. BrandWorks Market Intelligence & Consulting. (May 2022). 2022 Neuropathy Study: Metro Manila and VisMin survey.

The consumer study cited had a sample size of 400 respondents aged 35 to 65, based in Metro Manila, Visayas, and Mindanao. SEC ABCDE was gathered for this study. Interviews were conducted via face-to-face interviews within May 2022.

4. Mellion M, Gilchrist JM, de la Monte S. Alcohol-related peripheral neuropathy: nutritional, toxic, or both? Muscle Nerve. 2011 Mar;43(3):309-16. doi: 10.1002/mus.21946. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21321947/

5. Diabetic neuropathy. (n.d.). Retrieved June 27, 2022, from https://www.niddk.nih.gov/health-information/diabetes/overview/preventing-problems/nerve-damage-diabetic-neuropathies/all-content

6. Vitamins B1+B6+B12 (Neurobion Forte) Patient Information Leaflet.