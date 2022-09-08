Beauty like Belo: Dr. Vicki Belo celebrates 32 years in the beauty industry

“To this day, I would like to believe that I am respected for being an innovator, and for bringing new things to the Philippines," Dr. Vicki Belo shares

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by Belo Medical Group and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

Dr. Belo’s phenomenal career has proven that while there are shortcuts to beauty, there are no shortcuts to success. Adding to an already overflowing stream of industry accolades, the country’s most celebrated beauty authority just won a Diamond Award for being the No. 1 clinic for Botox and Fillers in the Philippines at The Future of Aesthetics by Allergan Aesthetics, held at the New World Makati last September 8, 2022.

Perhaps what’s worth mentioning about this recent award is that it’s a full-circle moment of sorts, received just a year short of 30 years since Dr. Belo introduced botox to the Philippines in 1993. The woman who so boldly normalized botox and fillers as alternative beauty solutions in a relatively conservative country, Dr. Belo now reaps the rewards of her irreverence: women and men use botox and fillers now more than ever, considering Belo Medical Group as the premier destination for such aesthetic services.

That said, Dr. Belo’s humble practice has come a long way.

Officially and more popularly known as Belo Medical Group, Dr. Belo’s breakthroughs have led her to establish a collective of the country’s most trusted aesthetic and cosmetology practitioners, with a platoon of medical professionals from the field setting up practice within the group. Later pioneering the use of state-of-the-art technologies in the Philippines like Tumescent Liposuction, Picosure, Advalight, Threads, Emsculpt to name a few – Dr. Belo started the trend, with others merely trying to follow suit.

After all, machines can only do so much. Dr. Belo’s human touch – that is, her expertise, knowledge, skills and training—sets her apart as the country’s top beauty expert.

And like many of her clients, Dr. Belo is able to assume many different roles beyond her white coat: wife, mother, friend, traveler, fashion enthusiast, and consummate host to all her so-called Belo Babies. It’s this intimate understanding of the dynamic, multi-faceted lives of her clientele that informs Dr. Belo’s intuitive, almost innate ability to introduce new beauty breakthroughs before anyone else.

Dr. Belo shares, “My bosses are my patients, and as long as they are happy, then that’s enough for me to do what I do. To this day, I would like to believe that I am respected for being an innovator, and for bringing new things to the Philippines.”

Dr. Vicki Belo has been in the medical beauty business before anyone else has – and 32 years in, she continues to be a trailblazer the industry, paving the way for aestheticians and cosmetologists in the country. While there is no shortcut to Dr. Belo’s goal to “make the Philippines the most beautiful country in the world, one person at a time,” no one else comes close to making this lofty objective into an achievable reality. – Rappler.com