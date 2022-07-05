CheckThisOut: Egg-citing cooking hacks from TikTok that actually work

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by MAGGI and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the production of this piece.

Thanks to the internet, we’ve discovered tips and tricks on how to level up our cooking game, even if it’s as simple as cooking eggs. Another magic trick that we can use to upgrade our egg dishes is MAGGI Magic Sarap! It is an all-in-one seasoning that transforms simple dishes into something more exciting and magical.

Whether you’re a beginner or seasoned cook, you can bring out the delicious taste of your egg dishes, too, just like these food content creators on TikTok! Check out their egg-citing recipes and hacks that you can try on your own. PS: No fancy skills needed!

Prepare to be blown away by this recipe because it’s so yummy and easy to make. All you need are the following ingredients: garlic, onion leeks, cooked rice, and of course, egg!

To make the famous tornado effect, just hold the two chopsticks in the middle of the fried egg, grab the handle of the pan with your other hand, and turn it around. This motion will then create a tornado shape on the egg. It works like magic, right?

Make your breakfast extra special with this egg toast recipe. First, use a spoon to flatten the middle of the bread until you create a “well”. Then sprinkle cheese and sliced ham on the sides or the “border” of the bread. Next, drop the egg in the middle – and voila – it’s time to toast it in the pan or air fryer, whatever works for you!

Now, let’s take your scrambled eggs to the next level. In a large bowl, crack five eggs and whisk them well together. Add the diced meatloafs, cheese, and mayonnaise. Don’t forget to season them with salt and pepper and MAGGI Magic Sarap! Heat your pan over medium to low heat and make sure to keep stirring until the eggs are cooked. Go all out and drizzle some parsley after.

You can also make a fluffy omelet with ham and cheese. It’s best paired with a piping hot rice or freshly baked pandesal!

A healthy meal for lunch, you say? Try out this Tomato Eggs recipe that has been making rounds on TikTok.

When making this dish, the secret is in the sauce. To get started, saute the garlic, white onion, and onion leeks in a pan. Add some ketchup before you add the diced tomatoes. Season the mixture with salt, oyster sauce, and our magical ingredient a.k.a MAGGI Magic Sarap for extra flavor! Then after stirring, add some water and cornstarch. There you go! You can now add the fried egg into the tomato mixture and sprinkle onion leeks like a pro chef.

You’ve probably seen omurice in your favorite anime shows. It’s a popular Japanese dish which literally means “omelet rice.” You can make a Pinoy version of this dish like how cook_mum did it on TikTok! When cooking, make sure to season the fried rice and egg with MAGGI Magic Sarap to give your egg dish a savory flavor. Drizzle the egg with ketchup, too, if you’re feeling extra in the kitchen.

Just in case you’re wondering, shakshouka is a staple eggs-and-tomato dish in the Middle East. You’ll surely love this recipe, especially if you have a soft spot for eggs and tomato. Traditionally, shakshouka is served during breakfast time, but you can enjoy it for lunch and dinner as well. Tip: Wrap it inside a warm pita bread (like how you eat shawarma) and savor every bite!

Filled with fresh vegetables and shrimp, Egg Foo Young is a classic Chinese omelet dish. It’s smothered in a tasty brown sauce made with chicken powder and oyster sauce, making it extra unique and satisfying to eat. According to Modern Nanay on Tiktok, cooking Egg Foo Young is a smart (and magical) way to use up leftover eggs from yesterday’s breakfast!

In Filipino culture, eggs complete our meals. With MAGGI Magic Sarap, our ulam can be more delicious and magical. So what are you waiting for? Unleash your inner TikTok magician by trying out these #MAGGIMagiclogTricks and using them on your egg recipes! – Rappler.com