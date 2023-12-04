Make your home merrier with these energy-saving tips for the holidays

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. A time to share, bond, and love with those most precious to us.

However, amidst all the excitement, it’s good to remember that resources remain limited, so it would be best to maximize every bit. Saving, after all, makes our lives, as well as our pockets, more secure.

AboitizPower honors Energy Consciousness Month amid the holiday season by sharing tips on how to save on electricity use.

Switch to brighter LED Christmas lights that last longer and use less electricity. It would also help to have them on a timer. Even better, consider using energy-free decorations such as ribbons and wreaths. Unplug devices before heading out to celebrate with your extended family. Keeping electronics plugged, even if not in use, consumes power, increasing energy costs. Bake several dishes at the same time, including holiday meals and delicacies. It would help to group food that cooks at the same temperature. Clean the aircon filter regularly and set the timer function on to help save energy. The room temperature can be kept cool by blocking the sunlight, ensuring proper insulation, and setting the AC at 24 or 25 degrees. Electric fans are also a good alternative.

Ending the year and celebrating the next doesn’t have to be wasteful. Families and loved ones can gather for warm festivities without worries about the incoming electricity bill. Let’s light up our lives with confidence for years to come.

PRESS RELEASE

BrandRap is the platform for your brand’s next big story. Every day, we collaborate with our partners to create stories that are informative, relevant, and effective. If you want to amplify your message, engage the right audience, and expand your social reach online, we’d like to help. Email us at sales@rappler.com.