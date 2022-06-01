ePLDT and Cybereason partner to enhance endpoint security of PH enterprises

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by PLDT Enterprise and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

ePLDT, the ICT arm of PLDT Enterprise, and Cybereason, the XDR company, announced a partnership introducing a new, endpoint security solution to protect Filipino enterprises against advanced cyberattacks. The powerful combination of Cybereason’s XDR Platform and ePLDT’s managed services and security monitoring expertise will provide organizations with the necessary safeguards to detect and block sophisticated cyberattacks.

Today, cyberattacks are increasing in volume, intensity, and sophistication, overwhelming many organizations in their effort to reverse the adversary advantage, and compelling defenders to have the ability to respond faster and more decisively to cyber threats.

ePLDT is the Philippines’ leading enabler of digital business solutions that provide best-in-class technology, particularly in cybersecurity, to fortify the cybersecurity posture of businesses. The Cybereason XDR Platform can analyze more than 23 trillion events per week to deliver unparalleled detection and incident response. The AI-driven platform delivers unprecedented protection for endpoints, user personas, cloud, and application workspaces at record-setting speed.

The partnership is aligned with ePLDT’s parent company PLDT’s broader program to elevate the quality of experience of its enterprise customers, by going beyond the traditional antivirus solutions to solve today’s cybersecurity risks. The Extended Detection and Response (XDR) capability can predict, detect and respond to cyberattacks at planetary scale and maximum speed across endpoints, networks, identities, the cloud and application workspaces.

“The companies have combined the capabilities and threat visibility of the Cybereason Defense Platform with the managed services and security monitoring expertise of ePLDT to offer Endpoint Advanced Security for any enterprise,” said Marilene Tayag, Vice President and Group Chief Information Security Officer, ePLDT.

Smaller organizations with ad hoc cybersecurity teams will find that the deployment and use of ePLDT’s Advanced Endpoint Security significantly improve their threat detection and prevention capabilities without requiring massive investment in infrastructure and people. The service is suited for organizations that do not have dedicated cybersecurity capabilities to monitor and manage risks on their company-owned laptops, workstations, or servers, whether they are in the cloud or on-premise.

“By extending ePLDT’s security services offering with Cybereason’s XDR platform, customers will benefit from round-the-clock monitoring for potential endpoint risks.

Removing blind spots that evade traditional security products will enable defenders to turn the tables around, disrupt threat actor activities, and push them out of the corporate network and hosts,” said Eric Nagel, General Manager, APAC, Cybereason.

“Our customers have peace of mind knowing that ePLDT Security Operations Center analysts are monitoring their critical assets 24×7, and that they will be notified of any incidents and can perform remote responses regardless of the location of the endpoint. Our customers no longer need additional investment in monitoring tools,” Tayag added.

ePLDT’s parent company PLDT has made significant investments in cybersecurity to protect its own assets and extend its security capabilities to customers through secure digital services. Partnering with Cybereason is aligned with PLDT’s cybersecurity approach of addressing enterprise risks before, during, and after an attack, and ensuring that Preventive, Detective, Responsive and Predictive capabilities are integral to its processes, platforms, solution offering, and inherent to its personnel and ways of working.

The partnership also underscores PLDT’s relentless push to enable and empower industries, businesses, and MSMEs with the latest technology, and is also aligned with the group’s long-standing commitment to help the Philippines attain the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, particularly UNSDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure. – Rappler.com