BrandRap Team

How to watch the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament matches for free with Baygon
#PullUpYourSocks and support the Gilas Pilipinas

Baygon, the #1 insecticide spray brand in the Philippines, is hosting free public screenings of the Phlippines men’s national basketball team FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament matches. The two-day event will feature free activities, food, and launch the #PullUpYourSocks campaign promoting dengue awareness and prevention, especially during dengue season.

When and where

Here are the dates for the watch parties:

  • July 3, 2024 (9:30 PM) – Game 1: Latvia vs. Philippines 
  • July 4, 2024 (6:00 PM) – Game 2: Georgia vs. Philippines

These will be held at the FilOil EcoOil Centre, Metro Manila (J24M+65F, Col. Bonny Serrano Ave, San Juan, 1500 Metro Manila, Philippines).

Event highlights:
  • Free entry, #PullUpYourSocks photobooth, games and food
  • Limited-edition giveaways
  • Free throw shootouts, trick shots, and dance challenges
  • Product samples from Baygon

The #PullUpYourSocks movement brings together Filipinos of all ages, urging them to pull up their socks as a symbol of oneness with the national team’s quest for success and as a timely reminder to remain vigilant against dengue risks. Baygon encourages all Filipinos to regularly spray indoor areas with Mosquito and Multi-Insect Killer sprays and use mosquito repellents while on the go. – Rappler.com

Baygon

Baygon is the number 1 insecticide spray brand in the Philippines. With 50 years of expertise, Baygon leads to create innovative solutions to help protect Filipinos from household pests.
FIBA OQT

