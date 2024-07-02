How to watch the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament matches for free with Baygon

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Baygon, the #1 insecticide spray brand in the Philippines, is hosting free public screenings of the Phlippines men’s national basketball team FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament matches. The two-day event will feature free activities, food, and launch the #PullUpYourSocks campaign promoting dengue awareness and prevention, especially during dengue season.

When and where

Here are the dates for the watch parties:

July 3, 2024 (9:30 PM) – Game 1: Latvia vs. Philippines

July 4, 2024 (6:00 PM) – Game 2: Georgia vs. Philippines

These will be held at the FilOil EcoOil Centre, Metro Manila (J24M+65F, Col. Bonny Serrano Ave, San Juan, 1500 Metro Manila, Philippines).

Event highlights:

Free entry, #PullUpYourSocks photobooth, games and food

Limited-edition giveaways

Free throw shootouts, trick shots, and dance challenges

Product samples from Baygon

The #PullUpYourSocks movement brings together Filipinos of all ages, urging them to pull up their socks as a symbol of oneness with the national team’s quest for success and as a timely reminder to remain vigilant against dengue risks. Baygon encourages all Filipinos to regularly spray indoor areas with Mosquito and Multi-Insect Killer sprays and use mosquito repellents while on the go. – Rappler.com

PRESS RELEASE