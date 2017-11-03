Here are some of the things you might want to consider putting your money on

Published 4:21 PM, November 03, 2017 In partnership with

MANILA, Philippines – We’re all guilty of spending on the wrong things sometimes.

When we say “wrong,” we don’t actually refer to any particular type of purchase. But have you ever walked into a store and something caught your eye, you instantly buy it, only to realize later on that it’s not something you really like—or need?

We’ve all been there at one point. And according to a report, it’s the millennials who are most likely to spend compulsively to spoil themselves.

While it’s alright to treat yourself and make little splurges from time to time, remember to make every purchase count. Everything you get should be able to enrich your life one way or another.

Here are some of the things you should consider putting your money on.

A fancy meal

As many millennials know, adulting makes you scrimp on certain things including food. Since skipping meals is never an option, you’d rather get the cheapest option possible to save.

It’s okay to spend on a fancy meal every now and then. But we’re not talking about weekly splurges, which can hurt your monthly budget!

Spend on great food to celebrate personal victories like a promotion at work or closing a particularly difficult deal with a client, or important celebrations like your birthday, or your parents’ or grandparents’ anniversary.

A fitness regimen

Health is wealth, but most of the time we forget about this. Many millennials are guilty of living in the moment: spending too much on everything, eating too much junk, and lazing around, glued to their gadgets for hours. By deprioritizing their health, they end up putting it at risk.

You can’t have a #YOLO mindset all the time. Investing on health is one of the best things you can do for yourself and the earlier you start, the better.

Drop by your local gym to check out which classes you can take. Don’t forget to consult with a dietitian who can help you come up with healthy meal plans as well.

A classic timepiece

Many see watches as investments for the value they hold, especially mechanical watches. They age better than their ultra high-tech counterparts, which is why many collectors are always on the lookout for certain vintage pieces.

But with the exception of a very few brands and models, experts say watches shouldn’t be seen as financial investments – or buying them with the intent of selling them at a higher price – because of the watch market’s unpredictable nature.

So rather than seeing watches as a moneymaking piece, buy them as a physical reminder of how far you’ve gone or as a sign of your independence. If you take care of them well, you can even pass them on to your own kids in the future!

A trip to a place you’ve never been to

If you’re an avid traveler, you’ll know that traveling can shape you and brings you new perspective. It humbles you as you realize the magnitude of the world around you, yet it also gives you confidence because of the things and values you learn firsthand.

Whether by yourself or with a group of family and friends, make every travel an opportunity to recharge and to learn. Experience is the best teacher, and there’s arguably no better way to learn about the world by actually traveling.

Following your passion

Who we are and what we want to do in life is not defined solely by our eight-to-five jobs. We all have something that we’re passionate about, whether it’s making art, writing fiction, whipping up dishes, or taking photographs.

Remember to not feel guilty about pursuing your endeavors, no matter what they are. Invest every once in a while on things you’ll need to improve your craft: a class, a set of paints, a new lens, a state-of-the-art burner. Be your biggest fan and follow your passion!

It’s perfectly okay to spend a little more than usual but always be conscious. Before you splurge on anything, consult with someone you trust and sleep on it so you’re sure it’s something that you really want and need.

And when you decide to indulge and buy all of these things, it would be good to still have a set budget, saved conveniently in a separate account, so you'd avoid the risk of overspending.

Having the power to spend comes with responsibilities. Indulge, but not too much that you’ll end up hurting your savings. Save those splurges for purchases that will make your life better than what it is right now. – Rappler.com

When you're certain you want to make that purchase, just debit with BDO!

With a BDO Debit Card, you can shop, dine, buy groceries, book your trips and more. Just present your BDO Debit Card at the cashier—tap, dip or swipe and you're fully paid. You can even use it online*!

What's more, you can enjoy special offers and deals from BDO Debit Card partner establishments nationwide.

Don't have a BDO Debit Card yet? Visit any of the over 1,100 BDO branches nationwide or click here for more details on how to apply for one.

*Applicable to BDO Mastercard and Visa Debit Cards only.