In this social experiment, Filipinos from different backgrounds are asked questions on what it takes to make your goals into a reality

MANILA, Philippines – Did you ever struggle on making your goals into a reality? Did you ever wonder how other people are able to achieve theirs?

In a social experiment, Filipinos from different backgrounds were asked questions that directed towards giving equal opportunities in life. That no matter what you’ve been through, if given a chance to strive for the things you hope for, you will. That if given access to the right resources at the right time, anything is possible.

Even Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach believes that you need a reliable partner through it all.

No matter where people come from, what they do for a living, and how varied their beliefs are, their aspirations would be directed to having a better life, providing a bright future to their family and to be truly happy even with the simple things they have.

Aiming for big goals is a start, but getting the best help that you can get can take it further.

