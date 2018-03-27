Watch the Powering Progress Together forum last March 8

MANILA, Philippines – Powering Progress Together 2018 was all about solving our shared challenge – how to provide more energy that can power economies while reducing emissions.

For the second year, the annual forum was held at Changi Convention Center, Singapore last March 8. Business leaders, representatives from the government sector, academics, entrepreneurs and students joined Shell executives to discuss technology, powering economies, and energy solutions.

Watch segments from the forum below:

Goh Swee Chen, Chairman, Shell Companies in Singapore and Vice President, City Solutions – New Energies shares how Shell is doing its part to play an active role in ensuring that there’s enough energy for all to develop and progress.

How do you provide more but cleaner energy to meet the world’s growing demands? Mallika Ishwaran, Shell's Senior Economist and Policy Adviser talks about the work that the scenarios team does to answer this pressing question.

Does technology improve lives? Panelists from coming from different backgrounds discuss.

See how Shell’s #IdeaRefinery Accelerating Accelerator Programme empower innovative start-ups to develop solutions to better generate and use energy for a more sustainable future.

A Binary World vs A Dispersed Planet by Yale-NUS College, Singapore

Adam Smith as President vs Elon Musk as President by the American University in Cairo, Egypt

Idea City vs Economic City by Chiang Mai University, Thailand

More about Shell Powering Progress Together here.