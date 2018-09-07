These PLDT MVP Bossing winners show what defines a modern Filipino entrepreneur

September 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines — In the Philippines, we call just about anyone bossing. The word denotes respect, but what does it truly mean?

To PLDT, being a bossing means being a leader who inspires others with strength, humility, and integrity – the epitome of a Filipino entrepreneur.

In celebration of those who embody the virtues of a bossing and as a tribute to the Filipino entrepreneurial spirit, PLDT Enterprise established the MVP Bossing Awards in 2008.

It began with the small-scale Bossing Ako, then grew into the MVP Bossing Awards soon after. Now on its 8th year, the MVP Bossing Awards has recognized over 80 homegrown entrepreneurs from different industries.

The program hopes to empower other Filipino entrepreneurs to fulfill their ambitions.

Get inspired by these local leaders below.

2010 Grand MVP Bossing: Entrepreneur for others

Joey Pepperoni Pizzeria and Kettle Korn are just a few of local entrepreneur Joey Concepcion’s numerous ventures. His entrepreneurial spirit also extends to enabling fellow Filipinos. He founded Go Negosyo, a non-profit organization that aims to help the unemployed by presenting entrepreneurship as a way out of poverty.

He is also the Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship.

2011 Grand MVP Bossing: Turning despair into opportunity

Lamoiyan Group’s Cecilio Pedro is the man behind local toothpaste brand Hapee. His first venture, an aluminum supplier company, closed down when his customers decided to forego aluminum in favor of plastic. Pedro turned things around when he set up a new company in order to make use of the surplus of material.

He is also on the Philippine National Bank’s Board of Directors.

2012 Grand MVP Bossing: Strength in adversity

At 19 years old, Socorro Ramos founded National Bookstore with her husband. She was also its cashier, purchaser, and janitor. But the struggle didn’t end there. Their business was affected by censorship regulations during World War 2 and a typhoon which destroyed their store.

However, with their hard work and determination, National Bookstore now has over 200 branches nationwide.

2014 Grand MVP Bossing: Breadwinner at 12 turned CEO

A Zest-o tetra pack is sure to bring back childhood memories. But Zest-o founder Alfredo Yao’s own childhood was spent hustling to support his family after his father died, even sleeping on sidewalks as a street vendor.

He ventured into the juice business after discovering doypacks in Europe, eventually branching out into low-cost carrier airline Zest Airways.

2015 Grand MVP Bossing: The low-profile entrepreneurial giant

He keeps it low-key, but Carlos Chan of Liwayway Marketing Corp. maintains a ubiquitous presence anyway with the company’s flagship line, Oishi.

The small family business grew, so Chan was able to penetrate the Chinese market. The company also expanded to other Asian countries, such as Vietnam, Myanmar, Indonesia, India, and Thailand.

2016 Grand MVP Bossing: Fast food world domination

Jollibee is beloved to Filipinos of all ages, all classes, but did you know that its famous Chickenjoy was not originally on the menu? The fast food favorite began as an ice cream parlor, then it expanded its menu to include other food items.

Tony Tan Caktiong, founder and chairman of Jollibee Foods Corporation, started from scratch, even cleaning the restrooms himself when they were just starting out. Jollibee now has branches worldwide.

The true essence of being a bossing

Bossings come from different industries. They create brands that are now part of the Pinoy’s everyday life, or build startups that are no less determined to make a change.

But the essence of being Bossing — of being fearless, having integrity and being committed to excellence— transcends these differences.

This year’s MVP Bossing Awards opened the ceremony to nominations from the public for the first time.

The panel of judges includes PLDT’s Chairman and CEO Manny V. Pangilinan, PLDT Chief Revenue Officer and ePLDT President & CEO Eric R. Alberto, other key executives from PLDT, and select MVP Bossing awardees from previous years.

One Grand Bossing will be selected from a roster of 10-12 MVP Bossing awardees. This year’s awards ceremony will also feature two special awards — Excellence in Local Government and Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility.

Find out who this year’s winners are at the MVP Bossing Awards Night on October 25! — Rappler.com