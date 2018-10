Do you know where your energy comes from?

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines’ energy industry is a network of public and private players. Each work together to ensure that our homes and buildings get constant electricity.

From the power plant to your wall socket, electricity flows through three main stages: generation, transmission, and distribution.

Learn more about them in the infographic below.