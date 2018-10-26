How does this energy source help us transition to a cleaner power mix?

MANILA, Philippines – Global trends and mandates already indicate that our shift to renewable energy should happen sooner rather than later. In fact, the transition seems to be inevitable, particularly for solar. Solar panel prices have decreased around 200 times since the 1970’s, with research forecasting that it will drop by a further 25% by 2022. Also, it is now easy to put up solar panels on your roof-tops!

However, it’s easier said than done. For one thing, a complete shift would entail a costly overhaul of infrastructure. For another, the transition must be carried out without interruption in power supply throughout the nation. This is particularly important for sources such as solar, which are intermittent and vulnerable to changes in conditions.

And then there’s also the fact that, as of writing, some renewable energy like solar and wind cannot be a source of consistent, stable power and battery storage is still being developed to be more economical. It still needs a “supporting source” that can be turned on quickly to provide power should wind, solar, or hydro sources fail.

One such source that addresses all three concerns is natural gas. How is it a logical partner of renewable energy? Check out the infographic below.

