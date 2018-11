Meet this pair of newlyweds with different money mindsets



MANILA, Philippines – People say that marriage is not a walk in the park especially if the husband and wife have different background and beliefs when it comes to money.

This is what Mike and Veia experienced at first but they’re working together to manage their finances better and achieve their goals – to build their own house and more importantly, to build a family. – Rappler.com