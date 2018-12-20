PLDT Enterprise recognized these local entrepreneurs at the 8th MVP Bossing Awards

Published 5:30 PM, December 20, 2018 Rappler in Partnership with

MANILA, Philippines — Being an entrepreneur takes guts.

The climb to success is always steep and never straightforward. Each move — earning capital, setting up, creating a niche, and finding growth — is riddled with uncertainty and self-doubt.

It takes strength, fearlessness, and commitment to excellence to make one’s dreams a reality.

Last October 25, PLDT Enterprise held the 8th MVP Bossing Awards, during which they recognized some of the country’s best entrepreneurs. These bossings come from industries such as food, cosmetics, real estate, and finance.

Check out the slideshow below and find some inspiration from this year’s MVP Bossing awardees!

- Rappler.com