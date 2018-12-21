Now you can give your loved ones or yourself the things they’ve always wanted and needed

MANILA, Philippines – Whatever the occasion, we like giving our loved ones gifts that they will not only like but something that will also be useful to them.

This could be a new washing machine for mama so she doesn’t get too tired from doing the laundry, an e-bike for bunso who’s in need of a new hobby or a new mobile phone for yourself so you can finally replace the old, clunky one you have now, or a new refrigerator, aircon, and sofa to give your home a face lift!

But as much as we want to shower our family with all these gifts, it’s not always as easy. We don’t have the money to buy big purchases all at the same time. Being able to pay in installments help but not everyone has a credit card as well.

For most Pinoys, getting a credit card can be challenging – from the endless list of requirements to high income brackets. So, some of us just don’t have the privilege to own a credit card and enjoy the perks that go with it.

Luckily, there are services now that can do the work of a credit card for even if you don’t have one. But as much as these new modes of payment are helping us enjoy the perks of a credit card without actually owning it, there’s one important and really useful perk that we’re still missing: the ability to pay for big ticket purchases in installments.

Promoting financial inclusion in PH

That’s where Home Credit comes in. With the aim to promote the principles of financial inclusion, Home Credit provides a responsible lending service to people with little or no credit history.

The process is as easy as preparing two valid IDs, going to a partner store, purchasing the goods, getting the contract approved in about 10 minutes, and paying the down payment. You’ll be paying the rest of the amount in monthly installments. While it also comes with interest like any credit card payments, Home Credit offers 0% interest promos that you can avail of.

These are the only main requirements: you must be a Filipino citizen, 18-68 years old, and with a stable income. And if you maintain a good payment record, Home Credit gladly will waive your last installment!

This might sound too good to be true but this type of responsible lending is already existing in 11 countries in Central and Eastern Europe, Asia and North America. As of November 20, 2018, Home Credit is already present in 5,676 stores and 713 malls in the Philippines including SM and Ayala Malls.

With services like this, more and more Filipinos will have access to better financial services and opportunities to improve their lives.

Are you planning to surprise someone special soon? – Rappler.com

