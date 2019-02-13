Quanta Digital’s Tristan de Belloy and Sydney Dondon on shifting digital marketing to an e-commerce focus

Published 2:10 PM, February 13, 2019

MANILA, Philippines — Leaving a perfectly stable job in a successful international e-commerce company to start a digital agency from scratch is a risk not a lot of people are willing to take.

But former Lazada chief marketing officer Tristan de Belloy and former Lazada affiliate marketing manager Sydney Dondon wanted to help other brands scale up with powerful marketing, as much as Lazada did — thus the birth of Quanta Digital.

Quanta, whose name is derived from the word ‘quantitative,’ has an analysis-heavy approach to digital marketing.

“In digital marketing, a lot of data is available to you. It’s a matter of whether you can handle data and interpret the data. You have to be very proactive, you have to have that eye for detail. Otherwise, you’re going to end up spending a lot of money for nothing,” says Sydney.

Quanta Digital’s services include ad optimization, product launch and marketing, social media advertising, and e-commerce platform advertising.

Digital marketing is a saturated industry, but Tristan explains that while agencies are good at creating awareness, they are less adept at increasing online sales. This is where Quanta comes in — shifting to e-commerce to make sure digital spending drives to conversion.

“That’s why we wanted to help the ecosystem. We are not a competitor of any agency, we can even add complementary services to those agencies. This is where we wanted to add value,” says Tristan.

With their latest digital activation for MamyPoko, Quanta managed to achieve a return on advertising spend of 6:1 which is much higher than the industry standard. According to a study by Nielsen, the average return on ad spend is 2.87:1.

Quanta also onboards their clients to make sure they’re fluent in digital marketing.

“We’re making sure that they know which specific metrics actually impact their performance, what actual goals to target for a certain type of a campaign. And I think it’s very important because at the end of the day, what we want is an easier collaboration with these brands,” says Sydney.

Quanta has only been in business since September 2018, but is already on its way to becoming a global agency, with clients not only in the Philippines but also Indonesia, Singapore, and Colombia.

“What keeps us ahead is that we’re very inquisitive. Just because our campaigns are performing well doesn’t mean we can keep it that way, as is. We always make sure that there is a space for creating something new, for discovering something new,” says Sydney.

This appetite for learning is important, Tristan agrees. “It’s not only learning but you need to test it, try it. You’re going to fail sometimes but by failing, then you’re going to improve it. Keep your mind open to learn all those new tools.”

Learn more about Quanta Digital and its services here. - Rappler.com