Why natural gas makes sense for PH economy

As the Philippines looks to diversify its energy mix, one source - natural gas - has become increasingly important

Published 10:31 AM, February 26, 2019 Rappler in partnership with

MANILA, Philippines – In 2017, natural gas provided 21.8 percent of the country's total power demand. It also has the lowest generation cost compared to other sources contracted by Meralco. Learn more about how natural gas helps Filipino homes and businesses increase productivity and save on costs in this special report: – Rappler.com