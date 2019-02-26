1
MANILA, Philippines – In 2017, natural gas provided 21.8 percent of the country's total power demand. It also has the lowest generation cost compared to other sources contracted by Meralco. Learn more about how natural gas helps Filipino homes and businesses increase productivity and save on costs in this special report: Why natural gas makes sense for PH economy. – Rappler.com
Why natural gas makes sense for PH economy
MANILA, Philippines – In 2017, natural gas provided 21.8 percent of the country's total power demand. It also has the lowest generation cost compared to other sources contracted by Meralco. Learn more about how natural gas helps Filipino homes and businesses increase productivity and save on costs in this special report: Why natural gas makes sense for PH economy. – Rappler.com