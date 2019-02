In Batangas, natural gas plant projects are powering up businesses, helping build infrastructure, and supporting communities

MANILA, Philippines – There are five natural gas plants in the Philippines. Three of which have been here for almost 20 years – First Gen’s Santa Rita and San Lorenzo plants and the Ilijan plant. They are all located in Batangas, supporting communities and powering millions of households and businesses. Learn more about these plants in this special report: How natural gas plants benefit communities. – Rappler.com