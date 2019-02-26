The world is clamoring for a cleaner future. How can the PH keep up?

MANILA, Philippines – As we transition to a cleaner future, the demand for natural gas will also increase. Right now, Malampaya is the only sizeable source of natural gas in the Philippines. Malampaya’s gas fields, however, are only expected to hold until the mid 2020’s – that’s just a few years from now.



The government and other stakeholders recognize the need to look for alternative sources soon. This is why there have been talks about turning the Philippines into a hub for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). Learn more about LNG in this special rerport: Natural Gas in the Philippines. – Rappler.com