Find out why geothermal energy is perfect for powering our houses and businesses

Published 2:02 PM, March 05, 2019 Rappler in partnership with

MANILA, Philippines – Did you know that the Philippines used to be the second largest producer of geothermal energy? That was before we opted for a cheaper but less sustainable type of energy – coal.

But it’s not yet too late. Since we are located in the Pacific Ring of Fire, we have rich geothermal energy reserves that can power our houses and businesses. – Rappler.com