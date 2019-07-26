ROUNDTABLE: No application, no rejection...no problem?
MANILA, Philippines – Based on survey results, Filipinos—no matter what life stage—will always have an excuse to not apply for credit cards and loans. Others find the process too grueling; others think they’ll be rejected, others find applying as just an extra expense.
On July 30, 11 am, to kick off Rappler's #RejectED series in partnership with eCompareMo.com, we will have a roundtable discussion on the credit landscape of the Philippines.
We will answer questions such as: Why is it so hard to build credit when you have no credit? What must one do to maintain a good credit standing? And, what are financial institutions and other services doing to make credit more accessible?
Our panel includes:
- Joey Silvestre - Corporate Affairs and Communications Manager, BPI
- Chris Manguera - Chief Marketing Officer, Mynt
- Dr. Stephanie Chung - Co-founder and Phillippine CEO, eCompareMo
The discussion will be moderated by Vince Rapisura – social entrepreneur, university lecturer, and host of #UsapangPera.
You may bookmark this page to catch the livestream of this discussion. – Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As an added bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.
Find a credit card, loan, or car insurance that perfectly matches your needs. Visit www.eCompareMo.com today.