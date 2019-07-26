Join us for a roundtable about the Philippines' credit landscape on July 30, 11 am

MANILA, Philippines – Based on survey results , Filipinos—no matter what life stage—will always have an excuse to not apply for credit cards and loans. Others find the process too grueling; others think they’ll be rejected, others find applying as just an extra expense.

On July 30, 11 am, to kick off Rappler's #RejectED series in partnership with eCompareMo.com, we will have a roundtable discussion on the credit landscape of the Philippines.

We will answer questions such as: Why is it so hard to build credit when you have no credit? What must one do to maintain a good credit standing? And, what are financial institutions and other services doing to make credit more accessible?

Our panel includes:

Joey Silvestre - ​ Corporate Affairs and Communications Manager, BPI

Chris Manguera - Chief Marketing Officer, Mynt

Dr. Stephanie Chung -​ ​ Co-founder and Phillippine CEO, eCompareMo

The discussion will be moderated by Vince Rapisura – social entrepreneur, university lecturer, and host of #UsapangPera.

– Rappler.com