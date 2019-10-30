MANILA, Philippines – Did you know that 66% of Filipinos don’t have any savings, according to a report by the World Bank Group?

GCash, the country’s premier fintech company – a joint venture of Ant Financial, Globe Telecom, and Ayala Corporation – also found out that this percentage includes professionals like HR managers, finance officers, call center agents, and art directors who receive regular monthly salaries.

That’s why on October 31, GCash wants to help Filpinos realize the value of saving not just for themselves but for the country’s economy as well by starting the first ever World Savings Day celebration in the Philippines.

(READ: What’s World Savings Day and why isn’t PH celebrating it?)

Starting this year, we will be celebrating the GCash World Savings Day together with countries like the US, Austria, Italy, Belgium, Colombia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Germany, India, Indonesia, and more. This is through the help of GCash’s newest feature, GCash Save Money powered by top 5 ASEAN bank, CIMB Bank Philippines.

(READ: GCash’s #LetsSaveTogether campaign urges Filipinos to kickstart their saving habit)

The following companies have also joined the movement: Lalamove, Sunlife, Shakey’s, Focus, Inc., Transportify, Quad X, Admerex, Ayala Land, Alveo, Amaia, Bellavita, Makati Development Corp., FooDee Global Concepts, Memo Express, GIGIL, Concentrix, Bench, MSIA Employee Development Corp., and Globe Telecom.

Watch as we kickstart new money habits on October 31, 7 am - 9 pm. We will be having GCash ambassadors Robi Domingo, Ricci Rivero, and Angelica Yap over to join us for this special coverage. This will be hosted by Ceej Tantengco and Jutt Sulit.

Please stay tuned to Rappler and GCash’s official Facebook pages or bookmark this page to catch the live segments below:

Also don’t forget to use GCash Save to save any amount of money on October 31 to be counted as one of the World Savings Day savers plus get a chance to win an iPhone 11, one of two sets of roundtrip tickets to anywhere in the Philippines, or one of 5 Huawei Nova 5 smartphones.

You may also share your own #PlsSaveMe stories on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram by using the hashtag and you might just get featured during our livestream. – Rappler.com