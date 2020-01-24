MANILA, Philippines – Topics about insurance used to be something that Filipinos avoid. Many of us can’t just talk about the possibility of having illnesses or the inevitability of death. If not that, Filipinos used to consider paying for insurance an extra expense that they don’t have the money for.

But today, Filipinos are now talking more openly and comfortably about the need to secure their future. We see this by how the number of Sun Life clients has grown from 1.5 million in 2015 to 5 million in 2019, one year ahead of their 125th anniversary.

“Our efforts to serve more Filipinos have likewise led to another milestone that sustains our leadership position in the market. Sun Life of Canada (Philippines), Inc. continues to be the number one life insurance company in the country,” said Benedict Sison, CEO and Country Head, Sun Life Philippines, during the media launch of Sun Life’s 125th anniversary. “These achievements are not only a testament to Sun Life’s success but more importantly, a homage to our purpose, which is to help Filipinos achieve lifetime financial security and live healthier lives.”

According to Sison, the Philippines is raising a more financially-prepared generation as 50% of their clients and most members of their agency force are millennials.



Sun Life’s Asian markets are also growing faster than their multinational peers with the Philippines as its fastest-growing pillar. “The Philippines will continue to be at the core of Sun Life’s business expansion,” said Leo Grepin, President, Sun Life Asia.

To make sure of this, Sun Life Philippines aims to grow further by attracting new clients and deepening their relationships with existing ones by elevating the quality of advice they give, offering more holistic and relevant solutions, serving clients anytime and anywhere, and by engaging clients through more meaningful interactions.

Clients can expect new products and offerings including a new critical illness and insurance plan called Sun Cancer Care, Sun Life’s digital transformation that will make purchasing, activating, and managing Sun Life products more convenient, and special prizes including celebration and all-expense-paid vacation packages to be given away to 125 families from among Sun Life’s clients and 125 families from the general public.

Moreover, Sison shared that Sun Life Foundation will continue to strengthen its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs including Sun Pera-Aralan, a financial management program in partnership with the Department of Education that has already helped over 10,000 public school teachers.

“All these demonstrate our commitment to helping Filipinos secure a brighter future. This has always been our focus. No matter what the future holds for us, our journey will always be dictated by our clients’ needs. Every decision shall revolve around serving Filipinos not only in the present but also beyond lifetimes,” said Sison.

Sun Life also celebrated this milestone with a grand concert musical written and directed by renowned playwright, Floy Quintos, called “Beyond Lifetimes,” reflecting the theme of Sun Life’s 125th anniversary.

The musical featured performances by locally and internationally renowned artists including Rachelle Ann Go, Aicelle Santos, Gian Magdangal, Frenchie Dy, Morisette, Ben & Ben, and Sun Life ambassadors, Piolo Pascual, Judy Ann Santos, Iñigo Pascual, Enchong Dee, Matteo Guidicelli, and Charo Santos-Concio.

The performances were an ode to the stories of notable Sun Life clients and advisors like the Sy Family, whose members have been clients for over 6 generations, and Carlos Medina, who’s already 93 years old and still works as Sun Life’s oldest active financial advisor.

“Beyond Lifetimes speaks of the generations of clients we have served, the promises we have kept, the dreams we have fulfilled, and the lives we have made brighter,” said Sison.

