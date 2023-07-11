Need a financial guide for young adults? We gotchu

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

What does it mean to be financially secure?

Is it when you have a regular source of income? A savings account with money you don’t need to spend yet? Or is it when you already have investments like stocks or mutual funds? A health or life insurance?

Take one look at the famous r/PHInvest sub on Reddit and you’ll find several questions along those lines. Young adults are more than willing to take the road to financial security. But the challenge really lies in knowing how to start and whose advice they should listen to.

We know how that feels. That’s why we reached out to one of Sun Life’s financial advisors, who’s also the sales manager of Crimson Queen NBO and co-founder of The Bright Millennial, Engr. Garett Maralit, to get answers to young adults’ burning questions about saving, managing, and investing money.

The true meaning of financial security

Let’s first define what financial security is for a financial advisor. Spoiler alert: It’s not just about being rich in cash at the moment.

“Financial security is more than just getting rich. It is possible that you might be rich now but without the proper planning and protection in place, an unexpected undesirable event could wipe you out,” said Garett. “Financial security involves having a solid financial foundation, being able to meet current and future financial obligations, and having the capacity to withstand unexpected events or emergencies without going broke.”

Sure, money can buy most things. But just how much cash should you have in your bank account to be able to afford, say, a sudden hospitalization that might cause you P1 million in one week? How will you protect the cash you intend to use in the future from inflation?

The road to financial security takes more than just holding on to your money tightly. It’s also about knowing how to make money work harder for you instead of just the other way around.

Garett shares the financial achievements you should be looking at instead of just your savings account:

Educating oneself about personal finance Creating a budget and sticking to it Establishing an emergency fund of at least three to six months’ worth of your income Getting life and health insurance Investing for long-term goals

How will you be able to attain these achievements? Garett says the crucial first step is to develop the habit of tracking your expenses, establishing a budget, and following it. Understanding your income, expenses, and spending habits is essential for gaining control over your finances. You can’t control what you don’t track.

Taking the next steps

While there are people who keep their money sitting idly in a bank account, there are also people who jump to investing all their money for promises of high returns. Sometimes, they do this without studying the investments carefully.

So, how do you know when you’re ready to take the next step? If you look at the list of financial achievements shared by Garett, you know you’re ready when you’ve already set up your emergency fund. It should be equivalent to three to six months’ worth of your income. For example, if you’re earning P30,000 per month, you need to have P90,000 to P180,000 worth of emergency funds in your savings account before making any other financial move.

Once you’ve done that, adjust your budget to allocate money for protection. It’s time to look at health and life insurance. This will help protect your savings meant to fund your goals from being wiped out due to sudden hospital and other life expenses.

“A young adult should start looking into insurance as soon as they’ve established a stable income. Even if you don’t have dependents yet, it is wise to have insurance, especially health insurance, that can protect you and your family against unexpected healthcare costs,” said Garett. “It’s also advisable to explore insurance options early so you can secure coverage at more affordable rates.”

Life and health insurance may seem like a luxury for some. But if you studied it more closely, it actually benefits people with more modest incomes since one only needs to pay a small amount per month in exchange for benefits that are way more than the sum of those monthly payments.

“Life insurance provides financial protection and peace of mind, especially if you are the breadwinner,” said Garett. “It prevents the financial burden from falling on family members, and it helps ensure that the family left is well taken care of.”

Choosing the right life insurance and investment

Choosing which insurance to get is another puzzle that young adults can’t sometimes figure out. There are so many insurance companies and so many types of insurance available as well. But as always, the rule of thumb in choosing an insurance company is to go for one with a good reputation and more importantly, has been around for a long time.

Sun Life has become a household name when it comes to insurance in the Philippines. Sun Life has been operating in the Philippines for the past 128 years. Its Philippine entity is a subsidiary of Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada, a Canada-based global financial company that services millions of clients around the world. It has been the number one in total premiums for the 12th year in a row and also number one in new business.

“Sun Life offers life and health insurance. Other options have investment components or cash benefits such as endowments and dividends, while some are just plain insurance intended for pure protection only,” said Garett. “Budget differs from person to person and is also dependent on the type of insurance and the amount of coverage, but it may not be as expensive as people often assume.” You can talk to a financial advisor about the right insurance for your budget.

Sun Life can also help you take the final step to financial security: investing for long-term goals. This can come in the form of mutual funds. These funds pool money from multiple investors to invest in a diversified portfolio of stocks, bonds, or other securities, managed by professional fund managers.

“You get access to the expertise of our professional fund managers, and to investment options, which might not be easily available if you were to invest on your own, and if you have limited funds at the moment,” said Garett. “You also get to free up some time to do other things since you don’t need to frequently check on your investments.”

A tip from Garett: It is generally advisable to start investing early to take advantage of the power of compounding and allow investments to grow over the long term.

Final word of advice

This may all still sound a bit overwhelming for you. But don’t worry, seeking out information about financial security is already a good start.

Here’s a final word of advice from Garett:

“Take a moment to pause and evaluate your current financial situation and goals. It’s important not to compare with your peers, have realistic expectations and recognize that achieving financial security is a journey at your own pace and time.

Consider seeking guidance from a financial advisor or a trusted mentor who can provide expertise and share from their own experiences. Be kind to yourself, celebrate small wins, overcome setbacks, and stay committed to your long-term goals.” – Rappler.com