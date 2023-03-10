Heads up Cebuanos, pandapro Dine-in is now in Cebu

Here’s how foodpanda brought their latest in-app feature to the Queen City of the South

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by foodpanda and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

If there’s one go-to province for foodies in the country, it’s got to be Cebu. From their no-fail mouthwatering lechon to one-of-a-kind street food fusions (Bakasi, anyone?), a happy tummy is a sure guarantee. But have you tried all the delicacies that the city has to offer?

It can be a dizzying task, but foodpanda is making Cebu’s food more accessible with the introduction of their Dine-in feature to the Queen City of the South.

In case you didn’t know, pandaproDine-in is a pandapro-only subscription feature that enhances your dine-in experience offline by offering irresistible deals and discounts of up to 25% off on your total bill when you redeem through the app.

To get started, pandapro subscribers only need to open the foodpanda app (available on the Apple Store and Google Play), tap the “Dine-in” tile, choose your preferred restaurant, and check out their deals. After redeeming your exclusive discount code, you can then head to the restaurant and enjoy your discounted order. You read that right, it only takes a few swipes to enjoy discounts and support Cebu’s flourishing food industry.

Dine-in Cebu now offers over 200 partner restaurants ranging from the cozy Vcente Batchoy, Coffee Dream Plus’s caffeine pick-me-ups, to Sulbing’s K-style bingsu.

In case you need a guide on the delicious taste bud treats, check out and screenshot this handy list of some of Cebu’s Dine-In vendors:

The Social – Ayala Center Cebu

Shawarma Gourmet – Escario Cebu

I Love Bucket Shrimp – SRP Talisay

American Ribs and Wings – Metro Colon

Kape Kristiano – Banilad

Coffee Dream Plus – Ayala Center Cebu

Precious Brew Café – A.S. Fortuna Street

Good Juju Cafe – Fortuna Street

Y Cafe – APM Centrale

Hyderabad Dine In – Cebu Business Park

Cafe LiBrew – Capitol Site

Room 18 Lounge – APM Centrale

The Tavern

Sushishots

Sulbing

Tin Gow

The Rustic Food Corner

VCente Bat Choy

Tata’s Kitchen

I-Cha Dessert Cafe

Dubby’s Ultimate Burger

Happy Dipping

Balamban Liempo – Sugbo Mercado

Catching Cebuano foodie’s hearts, foodpanda launched Dine-In with exciting events that also rolled out exclusive goodies for pandapro subscribers.

First up was Dine-in: Sinulog Eats, where local food vendors mounted booths to showcase their beloved cuisine at the Terraces in Ayala Center Cebu. Cebuano performers also serenaded the night while game event host, Slogos Nights, held a trivia night.

Pandapro subscribers enjoyed several Dine-in exclusive vendors like Tata’s Kitchen, Dubby’s Ultimate Burger, Balamban Liempo, and more.

The food app also lent a hand during the Wavy Baby Music Festival as part of pandapro’s promise to roll out exclusive experiences to subscribers.

pandapro opened an entrance lane during the music fest where users enjoyed quicker access to the event space and exclusive merch. They also offered a booth to relax, charge their gadgets, get snacks, and have their IG-worthy pictures taken.

The online food delivery platform made this year’s Sinulog festivities memorable with their exciting collaborations and events, and the launch of Dine-in is just the beginning of catering to each and every Cebuano’s cravings all year round.

Missed the fun? Worry not as you don’t need a Cebu trip to enjoy foodpanda perks from where you are! You can get the chance to experience treats and exclusive events like these when you become a pandapro member today. Join now for as low as P33/month or P399 a year and get access to 30x free delivery, discounts, daily savings, perks from lifestyle brand partners, and more with the all-around food delivery app subscription service.

What are you waiting for, Cebuano foodies? It’s time to get your fill with foodpanda Dine-in! – Rappler.com