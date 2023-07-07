From dim sum to sizzling: Affordable restos to take you on a ‘food world tour’

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by foodpanda and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

Pack your bags, we’re going on a food trip.

With traveling and all its jet-setting excitement in full swing, not everyone has the chance to just up and book a flight to their heart’s content. While others are traveling to fulfill their #feedgoals, why not get your phone, order some food, and achieve your own #foodgoals?

Before you (figuratively) pack your bags and go on this world food tour, make sure that you, your family, and your friends have the foodpanda app to enjoy exclusive deals and discounts perfect for big-time foodies.

foodpanda, the leading food delivery platform, now expands its exciting offerings for its users with its recently launched service, Dine-in. Get the chance to experience food trips and open your culinary tastebuds with up to 25% off your total dine-in bill. Ready to fly? Here are a few foodpanda-recommended stops of different varieties that won’t break your bank.

Cafe hangs at home

To start off the day, you can fuel up with good ‘ol caffeine from Muntinlupa’s Group & Broiler located in Molito Complex. This is a must-go for Southies that just want a chill place to start the day and to have some good quality coffee and conversations.

Whether you’re already in the South or starting up North, there’s also Alch3mist Coffee, a cafe that serves up a full selection of hearty meals from sandwiches, pastas, and desserts for that breakfast fill. They have branches in BF Homes in Parañaque City and Quezon City for the entire gang.

Finally, if you’re down for some cold drinks, Madcafe PH has several branches across the country with its fun selection of frappucinos, shakes, kids’ meals, and more.

Local to international delights

If you’re craving something completely homegrown, check out Cebu’s first hamburger food chain, Orange Brutus. Their very first branch opened in the historic Colon in Cebu and now houses over 20 branches around the province. Protip: get their famous Sizzling Burger Steak for maximum deliciousness.

Do you remember the first sizzling plate you tried? There’s nothing more fulfilling than cooling down a hot plate and finally getting to feast on some meat. Local sizzling place Jonies Sizzlers + Roast is a foodpanda favorite for its scrumptious sizzling offerings of Filipino go-to’s such as pochero, barbeque, sisig, and more! And yes, your food will still be served piping hot.

Meanwhile, if you want a more international treat for your taste buds, try out Dimsum Breaks, an affordable resto that offers various Asian cuisine from rice pots, soups, noodles, siopaos, and of course, their delish steamed and fried dim sums.

If you’re looking for a more Japanese-style treat, order some authentic Japanese food from Hanako. With branches in Pasig, Quezon City, Moonwalk, and more, Hanako is with some affordable dishes to curb your sushi, curry, and everything Japanese cravings.

Whether you’re on that merienda trip or looking for international cuisines to enjoy, this little food trip proves that there’s always a foodpanda offering that you can enjoy!

With Dine-in, foodpanda users can even get up to 25% off your total bill on over 2,000 partner Dine-in restaurants nationwide. You only need to follow these steps to enjoy the discounts:

In the foodpanda app, click the “Dine-in” tile. Input the original amount of your bill, and foodpanda will automatically show you the discounted amount. Confirm the details and click on “Redeem & Pay” Choose your preferred payment method.

There you have it – you can now avail of Dine-in with an up to 25% off discount and more to start your food-venture! With foodpanda, you don’t have to go far to experience a world tour-worthy food trip. – Rappler.com