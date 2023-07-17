Check out the new gaming vivo Y36 smartphone

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

vivo, one of the most sought-after smartphone brands in the country, has officially launched the vivo Y36 last July 15.

With its official tagline, “Love the Game, Smooth and Seamless,” this newest addition to vivo’s Y Series features the Snapdragon 680 – a 6nm processing system that powers up the speed but slows down unnecessary energy consumption.

Without a doubt, this device definitely reinforces vivo’s growing position in the market to deliver incredible smartphones for gaming!

Along with the introduction of Y36 to the Philippine market, vivo also officially launches Anne Curtis as its newest ambassador for its smartphone releases.

Globally known as a multi-faceted actress, Anne constantly breaks boundaries as a true powerhouse whose talents span across screen and stage. The actress’ career is a beaming trajectory that vivo envisions to match as it continues to release top-notch devices like the vivo Y36.

Meet the vivo Y36

The vivo Y36 fulfills every gamer’s expectations!

It features a 240Hz gaming sampling rate + 90Hz refresh rate for more accurate touch responsiveness, so you can win your battles in games that require high frames per second, like Mobile Legends or Call of Duty. To add, it boasts 8GB RAM with Turbo memory booster, and 256GB storage + up to 1TB expandability which helps hoist users’ gaming experience, particularly in fast-paced gaming scenarios.

Get ready to achieve endless victories with the boosted gaming performance this device can provide!

Uninterrupted gameplays

Gamers will never need to worry about making it through the day on just a single charge!

Powered by a 5000mAh battery with 44W fast-charging capability, vivo Y36 is a truly reliable smartphone device that gives users extended longevity and freedom in phone navigation.

The Y36 proves itself as a long-lasting smartphone that can perform heavyweight jobs all throughout the day!

Premium design

Never be basic. Play all of your games in style!

vivo Y36 comes in two cool, iconic designs made out of Fluorite AG Glass for its Meteor Black variant while the Glitter Aqua variant boasts Golden Ripple Process & Crystal Glass material. Take note that the designs are resistant to scratches and fingerprints.

With all of these powerhouse components, your hunt for a heavy-duty gaming smartphone is over! The vivo Y36 will help you bring your A-game to the table.

Priced at P12,999, visit any vivo concept stores near you to get your hands on this smartphone or through popular e-commerce platforms such as Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop. – Rappler.com

To know more about the vivo Y36, visit vivo Philippines’ official website and follow them on their official social media pages on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and TikTok.