Traveling to Bohol? You can now use GCash to pay for tours and activities

From L-R: Ray Berja, managing director and CFO of AirAsia; Ma. Kristina Gatal, owner of Dalikyat24; Mayor Jane Yap of the City of Tagbilaran; Luigi Reyes, GCash VP for enterprise; Cathlyn Pavia, GCash AVP for public sector partnerships; Ulla Roqueza, Klook marketing head; Dr. Gelena Asis-Dimpas, Chief Regional Tourism Officer of the Department of Tourism; Kate Cruz, head of B2B marketing; and Neil Trinidad, GCash chief marketing officer

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by GCash and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

As part of its vision to champion countryside development through digitalization, GCash, the leading mobile wallet in the Philippines, with the Provincial Government of Bohol aim to revitalize the province’s tourism industry through their joint campaign, “Sulong Turismo.”

“Sulong Turismo” will help boost the tourism sector by integrating digital payment solutions in local tourism campaigns.

Local government units (LGUs) with popular tourist spots will be empowered to adopt convenient cashless payments in travel booking and accommodation, among others. By leveraging these digital tools and highlighting their benefits, the campaign hopes to enhance customer satisfaction, drive repeat visits, and invigorate the overall tourist experience.

“We are proud to be a part of the ‘Sulong Turismo’ initiative. Financial inclusion towards economic growth has always been the main goal of GCash. We believe that this can be achieved through partnerships with both the public and private sectors, so that together we can present opportunities to business owners as well as the consumers, for a safer, secure, convenient, and profitable payment solutions that can boost the domestic tourism industry,” said GCash chief marketing officer, Neil Trinidad.

CASHLESS. GCash CMO Neil Trinidad donated via GCash Scan-To-Donate at the San Agustin Church in Panglao

The campaign was officially inaugurated through a dynamic seminar and dialogue, where the advantages of a digitalized tourism industry were discussed, with a particular focus on LGUs with prominent tourist destinations.

During the event, the Department of Tourism (DOT) unveiled plans for infrastructure development, a dedicated tourism website, and a cutting-edge tourism app. These initiatives aim to incentivize tourism-related businesses to embrace digital payments, ultimately fostering growth and prosperity in the sector.

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco addressed the audience via video message during the event commending the efforts of GCash in promoting a digital ecosystem to support local tourism. Other distinguished guests who attended the event included Bohol Governor Hon. Erico Aristotle C. Aumentado, DOT Chief Tourism Officer Region 7 Dr. Gelena Asis-Dimpas, BSP Regional Head of Economic Affairs Greg Baccay, Philippine Information Agency head Rey Anthony Chiu, Panglao City Vice Mayor Noel Hormachuelos, Tagbilaran City Mayor Jane Yap, and GCash chief marketing officer, Neil Trinidad.

TOURING BOHOL. Cathlyn Pavia, GCash AVP for public affairs and partnerships; Greg Baccay, BSP Head of Regional Economic Affairs; Jessie Doctolero, Regional Director, Bureau of Local Government Finance; Atty. Kevin Soon, Bureau of Gov’t Finance LTOOIV, Ma. Kristina Datal, owner of Dalikyat 24, and Roxan Mujeres, BSP Regional Affairs Office at the Public Market of Panglao the 1st pit stop of the ‘Sulong Turismo’ Circuit Tour

During the event, the concept of a tourism circuit was presented. A tourism circuit encompasses a strategic route or itinerary that connects multiple tourist attractions within a specific region. This structured approach promotes the region’s diverse offerings and entices tourists to spend more time discovering unique destinations.

“The active participation of local businesses, including micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), market vendors, and transport groups, further exemplified the strong collaboration between the public and private sectors in propelling the region’s tourism industry. We are very happy to be the first municipality to have pioneered this initiative and we are hoping that other municipalities would follow our lead,” said Bohol Governor Hon. Erico Aristotle C. Aumentado

By promoting the value of digital solutions in showcasing tourism sites, “Sulong Turismo” helps streamline operations, enhance accessibility and ensure sustainability, while offering a seamless and enjoyable experience for both tourists and businesses alike. – Rappler.com