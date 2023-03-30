GCash introduces new updates and features during Futurecast 2023

LIVE

Futurecast, GCash’s biggest annual event, is back. On March 30, the Filipino fintech company introduced ten new innovations that they’re bringing into their superapp that will “empower Filipinos to be future-ready.”

GCash is the country’s first and only company that has reached a “double unicorn” standard (or duacorn), which means its valuation is over the $2 billion mark.

The app has over 76 million users and has been instrumental in making financial services more inclusive and accessible to Filipinos. The app has evolved from providing e-wallet services to including opportunities to save, get credit, invest, and more.

At this year’s Futurecast, GCash introduced even more innovations to make Filipino lives easier. Watch the full unveil and see what new features they are launching. – Rappler.com