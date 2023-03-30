Sponsored By
BrandRap
BrandRap
#BrandRap

GCash introduces new updates and features during Futurecast 2023

LIVE
GCash introduces new updates and features during Futurecast 2023
Watch the livestream here

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by GCash and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the production of this piece.

Futurecast, GCash’s biggest annual event, is back. On March 30, the Filipino fintech company introduced ten new innovations that they’re bringing into their superapp that will “empower Filipinos to be future-ready.”

GCash is the country’s first and only company that has reached a “double unicorn” standard (or duacorn), which means its valuation is over the $2 billion mark.

The app has over 76 million users and has been instrumental in making financial services more inclusive and accessible to Filipinos. The app has evolved from providing e-wallet services to including opportunities to save, get credit, invest, and more.

At this year’s Futurecast, GCash introduced even more innovations to make Filipino lives easier. Watch the full unveil and see what new features they are launching. – Rappler.com

GCash

GCash (G-Xchange, Inc.) is the #1 Finance App in the Philippines. Through the GCash App, 71M registered users can easily purchase prepaid airtime; pay bills at over 1,600 partner billers nationwide; send and receive money anywhere in the Philippines, even to other bank accounts; purchase from over 5.2M partner merchants and social sellers; and get access to savings, credit, loans, insurance and invest money, and so much more, all at the convenience of their smartphones. GCash is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mynt (Globe Fintech Innovations, Inc.), the first and only double unicorn in the Philippines. GCash was recognized by The Asian Banker (TAB) and by the IDC in 2021 for its outstanding digital financial inclusion programs.
More about GCash

Apps

cashless payments