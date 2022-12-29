Bogus delivery scams up by 780% worldwide, GCash offers Online Shopping Protect

For just P34 per month, give yourself the gift of peace of mind

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by GCash and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

While the holidays are filled with Christmas carols, gift-buying, and visits to loved ones, getting the right protection is key for a hassle-free shopping spree. As more Filipinos turn to the convenience of online shopping, everyone needs to be wary of the different types of scams.

In a study conducted by American consumer credit agency, TransUnion, shipping fraud was identified as one of the most significant threats, growing by 780.5% between 2020 and 2021. Scammers can commit shipping fraud by using a fake website or a fake item on a legitimate retailer’s website to pose as trusted online sellers. While many online merchants are trustworthy, scammers take advantage of the internet’s anonymity to defraud innocent customers.

Additionally, one of the most typical ways scammers gain trust is by taking control of the product pages and posting a large number of fake positive reviews and testimonials in an effort to make the products look real and of high quality.

GCash, the country’s leading e-wallet app, makes it easy to ensure a merry and bright Christmas season. With Online Shopping Protect, shoppers can now shop with peace of mind without having to double- or triple-check reviews that turn out to be unreliable.

This holiday season, GCash’s new Online Shopping Protect is a convenient, complete, and affordable shopping partner to ensure the security of your purchases. GCash, in collaboration with worldwide insurance firm Chubb, combats online fraud with Online Shopping Protect by seamlessly incorporating protection coverage into online transactions done through e-commerce platforms such as Shopee, Zalora, and Tiktok.

For only P34 per month, you may have eligible purchases protected from shipping errors up to 60 days upon receipt of purchase. Items paid with GCash and covered by Online Shopping Protect are also protected from other online shopping mishaps if they end up being incomplete, wrong, defective, undelivered, fake, accidentally damaged, or stolen. It truly is a gift that keeps on giving.

With only four simple steps, GCash’s Online Shopping Protect delivers hassle-free online shopping throughout, even while purchasing protection insurance:

1. Select GCash as your payment method in the e-commerce platform.

2. Leave the Online Shopping Protect checkbox ticked when you get redirected to the GCash payment portal.

3. Provide consent to protect your purchases by tapping the “Yes, Protect My Shopping” button.

4. Complete your transaction!

Online shopping scams aren’t going away anytime soon, and unfortunately, they get worse during the holiday season. Filipinos spend thousands on holiday gifts, goodies, and travel, most especially after years of being in isolation, making it a big target for scammers. Together, we can be prepared and protected against online scams, helping everyone enjoy the holiday spirit and shop with confidence when you pay via GCash this holiday season with Online Shopping Protect!

While Online Shopping Protect covers most of your purchases, this excludes the following: items below P250; electronic items and equipment over P10,000; jewelry, precious metals/gemstones, and watches over P5,000; counterfeit or fake goods; concert tickets; monthly-paid subscriptions; perishable goods or products that deteriorate over time due to environments such as perfume, food, cosmetics, pharmaceutical products, and chemicals; animals, livestock, or living plants; cash, cheques, real estate, stocks, shares, bonds, currencies, or digital assets; vehicles and equipment and/or parts necessary for their operation; firearms, art, antiques, and collectible items; items confiscated or declared illegal by any government, customs, or public body.

No GCash yet? Download the GCash App on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, or Huawei App Gallery! Register and get verified today, and #AlwaysProtekTODO as you shop online this Christmas season by getting Online Shopping Protect now! – Rappler.com