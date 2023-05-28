Globe’s Longest Hapag Food Festival Series is a culinary crusade against hunger

The Longest Hapag will start on World Hunger Day in May and culminate on World Food Day in October

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by Globe Prepaid and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

Standing firm against hunger, Globe launches the Longest Hapag – a five-month nationwide food festival series. The campaign kicks off in time for the commemoration of World Hunger Day this May 28, amplifying the global call to eradicate chronic hunger.

This initiative is part of the Globe-led Hapag Movement, which aims to help address the staggering problem of involuntary hunger among 13.5 million Filipinos. The advocacy raises funds and spreads awareness about the problem while empowering communities to create sustainable livelihood.

“Involuntary hunger is one of the critical societal challenges of our time. With the Longest Hapag, we are leveraging strategic partnerships and collective effort to confront the hunger problem that continues to affect our nation,” said Yoly Crisanto, Globe Group chief sustainability and corporate communications officer.

The campaign calls on restaurants, food chains, chefs, commercial centers, brands and civic organizations to mount fundraising efforts through their food offerings to support the Hapag Movement. This united front will create a ripple effect of change, reflecting the campaign’s core message: Be part of the Longest Hapag and help make a difference.

The Longest Hapag will also align with local food festivals across the country, ultimately culminating on World Food Day on October 16, 2023.

Chef Jessie Sincioco is the first culinary expert turned advocate who supported the Hapag Movement. She launched a special Hapag menu where half of proceeds go to the implementing partners and their family beneficiaries. The Longest Hapag campaign was inspired by Sincioco’s project Chefs Unite, which seeks to encourage chefs from around the world to support the Hapag Movement. Chefs Sau del Rosario and Kay Carreon have signed up to support the movement.

With successful fundraising activities such as the recent Hapag ni LuzViMinda fund-raising dinner, and Chef Kay’s generous contribution of her book proceeds, Chefs Unite exemplifies the profound impact that the culinary industry can have on the cause.

Despite a slight decrease in food insecurity to 9.8%, hunger remains higher than pre-pandemic levels in the Philippines. It ranks 67th out of 113 countries in the 2022 Global Food Security Index, falling below the global average. As such, Globe’s efforts aim not just to alleviate immediate hunger but also to address these long-term challenges.

“We invite everyone to be a part of the Longest Hapag and make a tangible difference. By working together, we can help families conquer the problem of involuntary hunger and help uplift the lives of our fellow Filipinos,” Crisanto added.

The Hapag Movement brings life-enabling support through supplemental feeding and livelihood opportunities to hunger-afflicted communities through its mobilization partners Ayala Foundation Inc., Caritas Philippines, Scholar of Sustenance, Tzu Chi Foundation and World Vision.

For more information about the Longest Hapag movement and how to get involved, email us at globeofgood@globe.com.ph or visit the Hapag Movement website. #UniteForHapag. – Rappler.com