Eplayment, Smart hold charity Mobile Legends tournament for ‘Strays Worth Saving’

Team ‘Bren Victress’ took home a P15,000 cash prize while SWS received the same amount for the food and shelter expenses of 200 dogs under their care

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by Smart and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

Esports events organizer Eplayment Entertainment, which organizes the all-female esports tournament league Liga Adarna, partnered with mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) to hold a charity Mobile Legends: Bang Bang tournament titled ‘Love For Strays’ for the benefit of ‘Strays Worth Saving’ (SWS), a nonprofit animal rescue organization for stray street dogs in the Philippines.

The tournament, which was streamed on the Liga Adarna and Smart Sports Facebook page last January 31, featured eight all-female teams in a one-day single-elimination round format. The charity tournament became an avenue to promote animal welfare as viewers were able to send their donations to SWS via the Eplayment App.

Team ‘Bren Victress’ emerged victorious with player ‘Taro’ claiming the Smart Most Valuable Player award with six kills, one death, and four assists with her epic gameplay as Brody against fellow finalists Team ‘Finesse Empress.’

As the champions, Team ‘Bren Victress’ took home a P15,000 cash prize while SWS received the same amount for the food and shelter expenses of 200 dogs under their care.

Partnership for a good cause

“We believe that esports and players have a great potential to enact positive social change. As we can see from Liga Adarna’s very successful project, esports is a great avenue to raise much-needed funds for strays in need, while at the same time providing relaxation and entertainment for the players,” said Julianne Co, Vice President of Marketing at SWS.

“SWS is known for its charitable acts and dedication to help and rescue stray cats and dogs. Eplayment, represented by Ely and her dog best friend Echo, expresses our passion for animals. It is such a great opportunity to extend our resources to them. Helping stray animals has always been a great purpose, and we are grateful to tie up with SWS in this charity event,” said Liga Adarna representative Queen Wasabi.

Philippines’ fastest 5G mobile network

Smart’s partnership with Liga Adarna is part of its longstanding commitment to support the growth of Philippine esports through tournaments, strategic partnerships, and relevant products and services for mobile gamers.

Filipino gamers can enjoy the best mobile gaming experience on 5G devices powered by Smart, the fastest 5G network in the Philippines as reported by Ookla®, the global leader in mobile and broadband intelligence.

Ookla declared Smart as the country’s fastest 5G mobile network and the winner of its Speedtest Awards for Q3-Q4 2021 with a Speed Score of 201.95, while its closest competitor posted a Speed Score of 116.08.

To bag this award, Smart posted a median download speed of 218.82 Mbps and a median upload speed of 22.46 Mbps, while its closest competitor posted a median download speed of 116.92 Mbps and a median upload speed of 10.81 Mbps.

For more information on Smart’s esports events, follow their official accounts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. – Rappler.com