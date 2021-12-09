Lunas Collective to hold #DearSurvivor, a virtual care event for survivors of gender-based violence in public spaces

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by Lunas Collective and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

In commemoration of the 18-Day Campaign to End Violence Against Women (VAW), Lunas Collective, together with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), UP Center for Women Studies Foundation Inc. (UPCWSFI), UP Center for Women and Gender Studies, Familigtas, Feminist Media Lab, and Filipino Freethinkers, will hold a virtual event on December 11 called #DearSurvivor. This aims to create awareness of gender-based violence happening in public spaces and to harness public support for victim-survivors of street harassment.

#DearSurvivor is a culminating event of Lunas Collective’s Share the Care: Taking Action for Street Safety campaign, a campaign discussing street harassment and the important role of bystander intervention. In partnership with the Commission on Human Rights, Lakbike, and the Pinay Bike Commuter Community, the campaign also aims to connect individuals and organizations in taking actions such as, but not limited to, survivor-centered care, harassment reporting, and even legal advising.

The virtual event will highlight the importance of survivor-centered care for different survivors of street harassment and other forms of gender-based violence (GBV) in public spaces through private sharing sessions. The event will also promote empowerment and care through two panel discussions: one on the safe spaces law and bystander intervention with Atty. Patty Sta. Maria, Bernz Soriano, Barb Nava, and the other campaign organizers and partners to discuss how people can take action to make streets and public spaces safer. Cycling couple and content creators Levi Reyes and Sara De Guzman will join the panel along with Arlet Villanueva, a road safety advocate and content creator, and Faith Moral, a faculty member at Miriam College, registered psychometrician, and Lunas Collective volunteer counselor.

“Lunas Collective and partners came up with the #DearSurvivor virtual event to build awareness about GBV happening in public spaces. We want to emphasize the importance of survivor-centered care by providing a safe space for victim-survivors to share their experiences and connect with one another. We will also promote groups and facilities that can help survivors escape the violence. The #DearSurvivor initiative started last year. We commit to making more of this activity to show communities how we can all stand with survivors and make safe spaces for everyone,” said Sabrina Gacad of Lunas Collective.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and USAID’s ReachHealth project, FamiLigtas, co-lead the #DearSurvivor event.

Additionally, cycling couple Levi and Sara stated their excitement for the event. “#DearSurvivor is such a great initiative. Street harassment is so common, and changing attitudes about it is not easy. We are excited about this because we believe everyone should feel safe and comfortable in all the spaces they move in. This virtual event aims to help people understand survivors’ journey of healing and empowerment, and how we, as survivors ourselves or as allies, can support this. We hope many survivors join us, too!”

#DearSurvivor will be on December 11 at 10:00 am online via Zoom. Participants can register at bit.ly/dearsurvivorstreetsafety and will be provided a link to the event beforehand. – Rappler.com