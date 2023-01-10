Grab PH reintroduces features for passengers, drivers amid transport woes

Grab has rolled out GrabShare and Multi-Stop ride to serve passenger demand despite the shortage of drivers on the road

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by Grab and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

Grab Philippines’ Senior Director for Operations Ronald Roda reaffirms the superapp’s commitment to providing safe, reliable, and more accessible transport solutions for commuters and driver-partners amid public outcry against the country’s transport situation.

“Every Filipino deserves safe, reliable, and more accessible means of transportation, and we are fully committed to making this possible with the support of our regulators and government partners,” said Roda.

December 2022 transport situation

Commuter woes on the long-standing transport crisis were amplified across various platforms when demand for mobility peaked during the holidays. With Grab still grappling with the shortage in number of driver-partners on the road since the economy reopened, 1 out of 2 passengers was able to book a GrabCar during the holidays of 2022.

Roda adds that the issue in supply during the holidays has put a strain on GrabCar drivers who had to be online for at least 7 hours per day – with more than 90 percent of them driving for the majority of the week, just to serve the increased demand during the holidays. Additionally, with more passengers preferring transport network vehicle services (TNVS), some resorted to unorthodox means such as booking via parcel delivery or dating apps vis-a-vis the lack of available rides.

“We deeply empathize with every passenger and driver-partner who were frustrated and inconvenienced during the last holiday season. We do not always get it right, but rest assured that we will do more to make every commuter’s mobility experience much better, and prevent these inconveniences from happening again,” Roda said.

“Improving our state of mobility requires a long-term, whole-of-nation approach – with the government, the transport players, and the transport communities putting differences aside, and working together to serve the interest and welfare of the commuters and the drivers,” Roda added.

Helping solve the ongoing transport challenges – according to Roda, is one of the priorities of the company this year as it prepares to serve more passengers as the economy further reopens this 2023.

Supporting passengers’ needs despite shortage of drivers

Notwithstanding the ongoing shortage of drivers, Grab continues to make every possible effort to support passengers and existing drivers while remaining compliant with the fare matrix of the LTFRB. Among its key efforts include the Multi-Stop Ride and GrabShare.

Multi-stop ride – a feature available on the Grab app since its inception, enables two (2) different passengers coming from the same pick-up location to share two (2) individual rides in a single booking. In contrast to two (2) passengers taking separate GrabcCar rides, Multistop rides is much cheaper per passenger, more efficient, and are able to maximize the limited number of drivers on the road.

GrabShare is another feature that Grab is re-introducing to the market. This ride-sharing product allows passengers to share their rides with other passengers at much affordable fares. Similar to Multi-Stop Rides, GrabShare helps maximize the limited number of cars on the road while helping serve the high passenger booking demands on Grab’s transport business

In light of the opening of 4,433 TNVS slots, Roda shares “This is a much welcome development for many passengers in the immediate term, and if we are to make mobility work for our commuters in the long term, there needs to be a proactive, data-driven planning and forecasting of driver supply to ensure that at any given time, passengers are able to book a ride whenever they need to.”

Roda stated that, “there is still hope for our state of transportation, and Grab remains deeply committed to playing an active role in supporting the needs and safeguarding the wellbeing of our passengers and driver-partners.” – Rappler.com