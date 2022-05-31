Grab Philippines celebrates road safety month with first ‘Ka-Grab Safety Ambassador Boot Camp’

OPENING CEREMONY. Attendees of included (from left to right) event host Apple David, Grab Philippinesu2019 Head of Operations CJ Lacsican, Grab Philippinesu2019 Head of Transport Operations Wayne Jacinto, Rodelio Nicdao of the Land Transportation Office, Christopher Jaway of the Highway Patrol Group, and Engineer Carlo Pancho of Mobil PH

Grab Philippines – with the support of the MMDA, HPG, LTO, and road safety experts – rolls out the pilot driver training and education program

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by Grab and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

Grab Philippines launched its first Ka-Grab Safety Ambassador Boot Camp for 150 Grab drivers and delivery partners in the newest Grab Driver Training Center in Marikina City.

In celebration of this year’s road safety month themed “Drive Safe: Kalsadang Ligtas, Happy Ang Lahat,” the Ka-Grab Safety Ambassador Boot Camp offers training and educational program for drivers and delivery partners with the support of road safety experts and government agencies such as the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), Highway Patrol Group (HPG), and the Land Transportation Office (LTO).

Based on data from the Metro Manila Accident Reporting and Analysis System (MMARAS), in 2020 alone, cars and motorcycles accounted for the majority of the 65,032 traffic-related incidents recorded in Metro Manila.

Reinforcing Grab Philippines’ ongoing commitment to road safety, drivers and delivery partners will get exclusive access to specialized road safety training and education programs, such as:

1. Road safety webinars via Ka-Grab Kamustahan: Weekly for drivers and delivery partners covering vital road safety topics such as:

Road Safety and Defensive Driving: Experts will share important pointers on road safety and defensive driving to equip drivers with the necessary knowledge and prevent and avoid road accidents.

Transportation Rules and Regulation: Essential traffic and transportation rules and regulations will be discussed to instill discipline among drivers and delivery partners.

Proper Behavior and Attitude on the Road: This session aims to help drivers be on their best behavior and practice road courtesy and proper driving demeanor at all times.

2. Weekly quiz games through the Grab Academy: Ka-Grab Henyo: All active drivers and delivery partners, including Grab users can participate in a weekly quiz game on road safety. Exclusive prizes such as laptops, tablets, gas, and grocery vouchers will be given to lucky winners of the Ka-Grab Henyo quiz games, which will be available in-app and on social media.

3. Theoretical and practical training sessions through the Ka-Grab Safety Ambassador Bootcamp: Open for all Grab drivers and delivery partners, the year-long Training Boot Camp program will provide participants with road safety training, as well as exclusive perks and benefits for a year. Training sessions include Tactical Skills Training for delivery partners, LTO Practicum Tests, and theoretical training sessions simulating different traffic conditions. Through this Training Boot Camp, Grab drivers and delivery partners will undergo a 1-day comprehensive training with Road Safety Experts and become certified as a Road Safety Ambassador.

“Being on the road is central to Grab’s day-to-day operations, and we are optimistic that through various road safety education programs, we are empowering our drivers and delivery partners to be road safety stewards within their communities while continuing to strengthen our ongoing advocacy for a safer and more efficient use of our thoroughfares,” said Grab Philippines Driver Operations Head Wayne Jacinto.

For more information on Grab’s Road Safety Programs, visit https://www.grab.com/ph/blog/driver/drive-safe-kalsadang-ligtas/. – Rappler.com