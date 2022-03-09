Sawasdee, Manila! Bangkok’s Greyhound Café arrives in PH

Modern Bangkok is now served on a plate to be explored and enjoyed

From fashion to food, Thailand’s Greyhound Cafe is more than just a Thai restaurant.

Just like the city of Bangkok, Greyhound Café offers a taste of modern contradictions with a dash of chili fish sauce – East meets West, traditional meets international, street meets couture, all fused together in a beautiful yet chaotic way.

GRILLED GOODNESS. Come and have a taste of their famous muay thai grilled chicken.

To continue its mission of bringing modern Thai food to the global stage, Bangkok’s favorite restaurant collaborated with Viva International Food and Restaurants, Inc. to let Filipinos have a taste. The first-ever local store opened last February 6, 2022 at SM Aura Premier, Taguig.

PHAD THAI. Their own take on a Thai favorite, with fresh shrimp, is a sure catch.

Greyhound Café Philippines is set to open three more branches this year: The Podium, SM Mall of Asia, and Rockwell Powerplant Mall.

MILK TEA. Cap off your meal with the Thai tea granita.

Currently, Greyhound Café has a network of more than 40 stores around Asia, and reaches as far as London. – Rappler.com