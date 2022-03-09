Sawasdee, Manila! Bangkok’s Greyhound Café arrives in PH

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by Greyhound Café and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.
From fashion to food, Thailand’s Greyhound Cafe is more than just a Thai restaurant.
Just like the city of Bangkok, Greyhound Café offers a taste of modern contradictions with a dash of chili fish sauce – East meets West, traditional meets international, street meets couture, all fused together in a beautiful yet chaotic way.
To continue its mission of bringing modern Thai food to the global stage, Bangkok’s favorite restaurant collaborated with Viva International Food and Restaurants, Inc. to let Filipinos have a taste. The first-ever local store opened last February 6, 2022 at SM Aura Premier, Taguig.
Greyhound Café Philippines is set to open three more branches this year: The Podium, SM Mall of Asia, and Rockwell Powerplant Mall.
Currently, Greyhound Café has a network of more than 40 stores around Asia, and reaches as far as London. – Rappler.com