Here’s how you can have a multi-city adventure in Australia and New Zealand

Every traveler knows that booking a flight is just one step of the long journey before you actually reach your destination. It takes weeks, if not months, of preparation, saving, getting everyone to agree on a date, and filing leaves. Then there’s still the itinerary to prepare.

Qantas Airways, Australia’s premier airline, knows this experience all too well. Luckily, they’ve got just the promos to help Filipinos not just book their trips, but make the planning easier. With their extensive routes, in-depth knowledge of the region, and unbeatable deals, Qantas makes sure you get an enriching trip whether it be your first or nth time in the Down Under.

Are you the type of traveler to go from city to city, or someone who wants your day in a single place packed? How about both? Here are two promos from Qantas you can’t miss:

A multi-city adventure with Qantas Explorer

A multi-city romp is your best bet to reach tons of destinations in one trip and take up as much culture as you can – but it can be a real pain if you’re unsure of routes and end up paying too much in fares. Enter Qantas Explorer, designed with flexibility and convenience to make your multi-city travel plans both straightforward and cost-effective.

They offer three choices, called Zones. Each Zone has a variety of cities, beaches, and tourist destinations in Australia and New Zealand for every type of multi-city adventurer.

As a rule of thumb: Remember that Zone 1 has routes with the shortest distances, thus the lowest fares. Zone 2 and Zone 3 cover greater distances at an increased fare.

Already in the “Zone”? Here’s how to make a multi-city booking:

Head to the Qantas multi-city booking page Add your desired flights to Australia or New Zealand. Add flights around Australia or New Zealand, ending with your flight home. Check your itinerary, select ‘book’, and proceed to payment.

No need to worry about booking separate flights or dealing with complicated transfers – Qantas Explorer takes care of everything for you in a single transaction.

Unli-adventures with Qantas Passenger Perks

Qantas can make planning your activities even easier with Qantas Passenger Perks. With just your booking reference number, you can unlock exclusive deals on hand-picked Australian experiences.

From bridge climbs for a panoramic view of Sydney, reef cruises, and outback ballooning, to crocodile encounters, Qantas Passenger Perks will be your golden ticket to get the most out of your trip to Australia.

Play Video

How to avail of Qantas Passenger Perks

Book your flight to Australia with Qantas Airways Save your booking reference number Head to the Qantas Passenger Perks page Choose from the experiences available in New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, Tasmania, and more Click “Redeem This Offer” below the description You’ll be taken to a separate page where you can book the deal!

In case you didn’t know: Qantas also flies daily from Manila to Sydney and will launch flights to Brisbane starting October 28, 2024. The route will operate four days per week with Airbus A330 aircraft and will be the first time the airline has flown between the two cities in more than ten years.

Ready to start your adventure in Australia and New Zealand? With Qantas’ great fares to guide you on your journey from start to finish, Qantas is more than just an airline. It’s your gateway to a world-class travel experience. After all, Qantas doesn’t know Australia best alone, but their passengers too. Safe travels! – Rappler.com