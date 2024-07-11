This new ‘Principality of Zeon’ x OWNDAYS collection is epic

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Unveil an electrifying new collection of spectacles, sunglasses, and an unconventional spectacle case with sound and light effects, all inspired by the ‘Mobile Suit Gundam’ universe

Following the success of the first Mobile Suit Gundam x OWNDAYS collaboration in 2020, the two powerhouses have joined forces once again. This time, an exciting, brand-new collection centered around the Principality of Zeon – one of the key nations featured in the iconic Japanese anime series – is set to blow away the hearts and minds of anime enthusiasts worldwide!

Launching officially on June 28, the highly anticipated collection consists of a spectacle model, a sunglass model, an exclusive spectacle case, and a novel Zaku Head Case with light and sound effects.

Having made an indelible mark on the local eyewear landscape after revolutionizing the way Filipinos shop for eyewear, OWNDAYS has cemented its reputation as a brand synonymous with convenience and quality. Renowned for its efficient 20-minute Quality Processing system that promises the swift availability of its high-quality glasses within 20 minutes of payment, the brand continuously seeks to innovate and engage audiences worldwide. This time, OWNDAYS’s electrifying new collaboration with one of the most legendary Japanese anime series of all time has once again inked its position as the go-to eyewear brand for all.

‘Zeon’ exclusive spectacles

ZEON EXCLUSIVE SPECTACLES. Available in red (left) and khaki (right) for P5,490 with standard high index aspheric lenses.

An exquisite spectacle frame in dual materials, created with meticulous attention to detail. Its metal parts feature engraved motifs inspired by the lapel pins of the Principality of Zeon Armed Forces while the temple tips are designed in the colors symbolic of the Principality of Zeon.

The red option is presented in Char Aznable’s distinctive color palette that features a red gradient reminiscent of a red comet, coupled with metal parts in an elegant gold-color treatment. The khaki option adopts a hardcore military-style colorway as a reference to the soldiers of the Principality of Zeon Armed Forces.

‘Zeon’ exclusive sunglasses

ZEON EXCLUSIVE SUNGLASSES. Available in khaki and red for P2,990

Envisioned for use by mobile suit pilots, these sunglasses are made of lightweight stainless steel with flexible rubber temple tips. Several elements reminiscent of the Zaku are added to complement the metallic texture.

This design treatment is inspired by Zaku II, also commonly known as Zaku, which plays a crucial role in the long-standing conflict against the Earth Federation. The sunglasses come in two colors – C1 comes in red, a color based on the custom Zaku piloted by Char Aznable who holds the honorary title of The Red Comet. C2 features a khaki colorway that draws reference from the Mass Production Type Zaku.

Zeon exclusive spectacle case

ZAKU EXCLUSIVE SPECTACLE CASE.

Featuring the emblem of the Principality of Zeon gleaming against a luxe black faux leather material, this exclusive spectacle case is designed to befit the soldiers of the Principality of Zeon. The spectacle case along with a spectacle cloth in a similar design is included with every purchase of the collaboration spectacles or sunglasses.

Zaku head case

ZAKU HEAD CASE. Available for P25,000.

As a homage to the most prominent mobile suit that Char Aznable has piloted in Mobile Suit Gundam, OWNDAYS brings to life the Zaku Head Case, an eyewear case modeled after Char’s custom MS-06S Zaku.

Measuring 45cm in length, the Zaku Head Case comes in the largest-ever 1:7 scale, with only 180 units available in Singapore! Besides its substantial size, the Zaku Head Case boasts of other exceptional features that far surpass those in a typical eyewear case. These include a movable space to keep your eyewear and the mono eye that lights up along with an activation sound effect. Furthermore, the blade antenna, a symbol of the commander rank, has built-in magnets that allow it to be detachable.

The Zeon exclusive spectacles and sunglasses will be available at 40 OWNDAYS stores in the Philippines:

Abreeza Mall

Ayala Capitol Central Bacolod

Ayala Cebu

Ayala Malls Bay Area

Ayala Malls Feliz

Ayala Malls Trinoma

Ayala Malls Vertis North

Ayala One BHS

Eastwood

Estancia

Evia Lifestyle Center

Festival

Gateway Mall

Glorietta

Landmark Makati

Landmark Trinoma

Podium

Robinson Magnoila

Robinson Place Manila – Ermita

Robinsons Antipolo Shangri-La Plaza

SM Bacoor

SM Baguio

SM City Davao

SM City Grand Central

SM Clark

SM Dasmarinas

SM East Ortigas

SM Fairview

SM Iloilo

SM Lanang Premier

SM Legazpi

SM Megamall

SM North Edsa

SM Olongapo

SM Pampanga

SM Southmall

Solenad 3

UP Town Center

Uptown Mall

– Rappler.com

PRESS RELEASE