By joining the run, you and your family can support literacy initiatives for Filipino school children – and you can get those iconic striped socks, too

Published 10:31 PM, November 10, 2017 In Partnership with

MANILA, Philippines – The striped socks are back – and so is the running event that allows you and your family to have fun while helping more children learn how to read.

McDonald’s recently announced upcoming dates for Stripes Run, a fundraising event that promotes bonding among families and friends and supports literacy among Filipino school children. There will be two legs this year – November 25 at the Garden Bloc, Cebu IT Park, and December 3 at McKinley West, Fort Bonifacio, Taguig. The event is organized in partnership with RUNRIO, the events company founded by running roach Rio Dela Cruz.

"McDonald's is excited to bring Stripes Run for 8th year straight. We are happy to see more families especially the kids enjoying. Their happy smiles make us more committed in providing new ways to enjoy spending time together," said Kat Jayme-Rodriguez, McDo's Local Store Marketing Manager.

Stripes Run participants won’t just get to share an active bonding experience with family and friends. Proceeds from the run will be used to provide reading kits for Grades 1 and 2 public school elementary school students, through the Ronald McDonald Read to Learn Program.

“Because every registration helps give public elementary school children a brighter future, know that your participation in this fun-filled event goes a long way in helping fellow Filipinos in need,” said Marie Angeles, Executive Director of Ronald McDonald House Charities.

There are 7 categories to choose from this year:

Kiddie Stripes – 1 km run for ages 8 years old and below

Young Stripes – 3 km run for ages 8 to 15 years old

3K Stripes – 3 km run for ages 16 years and up

Family Stripes – 3 km run for teams with 2 adults (aged 16 and up) and 2 kids (aged 15 and under)

5K Stripes – 5 km run for ages 16 years and up

5K Squad Stripes – 5 km run for teams with 4 adults (ages 16 and up)

10K Stripes – 10 km run for ages 16 years and up

Each registrant will receive a race kit, which includes a pair of the iconic red and white striped socks, a singlet, a race bib, and a stub for a free McDonald’s meal at the venue.

On the run day, there’s lots more to do after you reach the finish line. Game booths await the entire family and barkada. There will also a meet and greet with McDo's endorsers.

Race fees start at P400 for the Kids Categories and P499 for the Adult Categories. Registration is now open until November 23 for Cebu participants and until December 1 for Manila participants. You can do this online or at select McDo stores. Visit http://mcdostripesrun.com.ph for more information. – Rappler.com