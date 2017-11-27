Here are simple activities you can do everyday to improve your mental acuity

Published 3:39 PM, November 27, 2017 Rappler in Partnership with

MANILA, Philippines — We’ve all experienced minor memory lapses, whether it’s forgetting a name, an answer during an exam, or even what we came to buy in the supermarket.

We laughingly call these “senior moments.”

This goes to show that everyone needs mental acuity not just to function, but to perform well in school or at work.

Your brain is your most valuable asset. Cognitive functions play a key role in every single thing you do each day.

It’s important to maintain your brain power at any age — whether you’re a student gearing up for midterms, an employee coping with numerous work demands, or a senior determined to stay sharp in their later years.

Our brainpower affects not just our everyday performance, but also the decisions we make, whatever life stage we’re in.

How can you take care of your brain? The main thing is to always keep it in action. Here are things you can do to ensure that your brain is in tip-top shape.

Lifestyle changes

Physical health is important to mental health, so find time to exercise and rest. Add food rich in antioxidants, Vitamins B, C, E, K, essential fatty acids, to your diet, but decrease sugar intake.

Routinary, mechanical work can dull mental processes. Take up a new hobby, learn a skill, try out games. Pick up new books to read. Stimulating the brain equips it with the capability to stay sharp longer.

Taking note of plans, errands, or birthdays helps you stay organized and clears the brain. You’ll be able to come up with solutions to your problems.

Interactions with others also help the brain stay active. Joining clubs and communities, staying in touch with friends and families, or maybe even striking conversations with your Grab or Uber drivers — these kinds of activities keep the brain active and healthy.

Invest in your asset

Go beyond these easy steps by incorporating Laurin — a new superfood for boosting your brainpower — to your lifestyle.

Laurin is made of pure Medium Chain Triglycerides, a naturally derived oil. It’s made of the healthiest elements of coconut oil.

The product is rich in ketones, a healthy, natural source of energy for the brain. Glucose is usually the brain’s main source of energy. But as we get older, the body starts finding it more difficult to use sugar and carbohydrates (glucose) for energy.

To strengthen the brain’s synapses and improve mental alertness, incorporate MCT to your diet as an alternative/add-on to carbohydrates and sugar.

Including brain-boosting activities, food, and supplements to your day can help keep your mental and physical dexterity intact for years to come.

Do you have other tips for boosting your brainpower? — Rappler.com

