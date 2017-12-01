The star-studded teams were led by power couple Solenn Heusaff and Nico Bolzico, taking their playful ‘hubby vs. wifezilla’ feud to the next level

Published 5:23 PM, December 01, 2017 In Partnership with

MANILA, Philippines - Breaking a sweat with fitness videos online is one thing. Exercising with your fitness idols – in the flesh – is another.

On Sunday, November 26, young professionals, families, and fans gathered in Track 30th at Bonifacio Global City to work up a sweat with their favorite celebrity fitness idols. With a free-for-all entrance, the second leg of Golden Fiesta’s Heart Healthy Camp featured five fitness stations, a star-studded fitness competition, and a healthy cooking segment with renowned celebrity-chef Jose Sarasola.

Taking the lead of the two competing teams were celebrities Solenn Heussaff and Nico Bolzico, famously known for their laugh-inducing ‘hubby vs. wifezilla’ antics online. Under Team Solenn were model-mom Angel Jones, Philippine Azkals player Anton del Rosario, Miss World Philippines 2015 Hillarie Parungao, model June Macasaet and actress Marciar de Mesa. On Team Nico’s roster were singer-actress Ana Roces, Miss Earth 2015 Angelia Ong, volleyball superstar Rachel Daquis, Mr. World Philippines 2016 Sam Ajdani, and fashion designer cum stylist Samantha Richelle.

Participants registered at Track 30th as early as 5 a.m. to try out the fitness stations for free. Using Golden Fiesta’s Karada machines, they received a free fitness test which determined whether they’re suited for the beginner, intermediate, and advance fitness stations. An event passport was also given to participants, where they received a stamp upon accomplishing each fitness activity. In the completion of all fitness stations, participants received a Finisher’s Shirt and special Golden Fiesta freebies.

After going through pre-workout warm ups and stretches, professional coaches and trainers demonstrated each fitness activity for each station. The exercises included box jumps, low hurdles, agility ladders, fitness band sprint outs, kettle bell lunges, squats, and battle rope power slams. Team Nico was the first to try out the fitness stations followed by Team Solenn, with both teams pushed to their limits with the challenging exercises.

With a 52 point league, Team Nico won the second round of the Golden Fiesta Heart Healthy Camp challenge with a score of 595 points. Although Nico’s team finished all stations with a shorter duration, the judges and fitness instructors agreed that Team Solenn had impressive accuracy and form.

The adrenaline-packed competition was topped off by a short cooking segment led by celebrity chef and fitness buff Jose Sarasola. He shared two quick and easy recipes using Golden Fiesta Canola Oil, namely the Golden Fiesta Lettuce Salad with Guyabano Vinaigrette and the Golden Fiesta Japanese Chicken Katsu in Curry Sauce.

Cookable in less than 5 minutes each, the recipes are perfect for people on-the-go who aim to maintain a heart-healthy lifestyle. Whether for baking, frying, or even barbecuing, registered nutritionist and dietician Fia Batua said she personally uses Golden Fiesta Canola Oil for all kinds of cooking.

“It can actually reduce cholesterol and help you lessen the risk of cardiovascular diseases,” Fia Batua said during the live cooking demo, informing the audience of canola oil’s health benefits. “Especially here in the Philippines, mahilig tayo sa karne (we love eating meat).”

As the holistic fitness program came to an end, participants and guest celebrities alike were able to experience a heart-healthy morning that they could incorporate in their daily lives. The Golden Fiesta Heart Healthy Camp encouraged reevaluating one’s lifestyle, and promoted not only to exercise but also to consume proper food choices for a heart-healthy lifestyle. – Rappler.com

Golden Fiesta by NutriAsia, the country’s number one cooking oil brand, is available in leading supermarkets nationwide. NutriAsia is a powerhouse of beloved, timeless, and iconic Filipino food brands that include Datu Puti, UFC, Silver Swan, Papa, Jufran, Mafran, Mang Tomas, and Golden Fiesta.