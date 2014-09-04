Who run the world?

MANILA, Philippines — Being a girl isn't easy.

On top of worrying about college applications, piles of homework, relationships turning sour, and self-actualization, we’re told to act like ladies and stick to things girls are good at.

And as if society’s scorn isn’t enough, the biological aspects of being a girl can also be a struggle. Hello, period cramps!

According to a survey by Rappler and Nerve, a data insights company, 47% of Filipinas harbor negative feelings about that time of the month. A third of the respondents also claimed that their period changes their daily routine.

However, female figures in history, or even those we meet everyday, refused to let the struggles of being a woman paralyze them. When women move, they can move to change the world.

Check out the infographic below for simple ways you can empower yourself too. — Rappler.com

