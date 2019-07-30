Because lifting weights and treadmills are not the only path to fitness

Published 2:02 PM, July 30, 2019 Rappler in Partnership with

MANILA, Philippines – Living a more active lifestyle is a promise people often make to themselves. However, we can’t always force ourselves into things. Hitting the gym, jogging daily, or going vegan, may not be for everybody.

But who knows, the key to the right kind of active lifestyle may be something you’re not even aware of.

To help you out, we made a list of cool places to discover for a healthier, happier you.

Jump into parkour at Ninja Academy

Assassin’s Creed, Baby Driver, BuyBust, and to some extent, Spider-Man; the art of “moving to overcome obstacles in an environment” is all the rage these days.

Well, did you know that Southeast Asia’s biggest parkour facility is here in the Philippines? Through their intense training sessions, Ninja Academy has made it its mission to “introduce, cultivate, and inspire movement back into people’s lives.”

Behind the flashy jumps, vaults, and flips, parkour is a whole body workout that’s not only effective in helping you shed those calories but is also as fun as it looks.

Unleash your inner samurai at Sugawara Budo Philippines

Yes, samurais exist...and they’ve been training quietly in the Philippines since 1998.

Unlike Karate, Taekwondo, Muay Thai, and the other competitive martial arts you often see nowadays, Tenshin Shoden Katori Shinto Ryu is a martial art that forgoes belts and tournaments. Instead, it’s focused on training practitioners with efficient moves and swordsmanship designed to incapacitate opponents on the battlefield.

You can learn all about this at Sugawara Budo Philippines. But warning, don’t expect to fall in line and practice kicks, punches, and forms in unison. Here, the sessions are one-on-one. And before you can even start, you have to swear an oath, as the ways of Tenshin Shoden Katori Shinto Ryu are religiously guarded.

Move on up at Climb Central

Indeed, there’s always going to be another mountain. But now you won’t have to travel far because Climb Central is taking it indoors and into the heart of Metro Manila.

With 750 square meters of climbing space, Climb Central is literally a place where everyone can make the climb. They have walk-in entries and programmes designed for adults, teens, families and children, and even corporate groups.

Paddle up at Saddle Row

Indoor rowing is more challenging than it seems. It’s a workout that exercises both your upper and lower body, challenging them to work in sync.

It’s now growing a steady cult following, and you, too, can check out what the fuss is all about at Saddle Row.

If rowing is not your sort of thing, Saddle Row also has cycling classes that you can sign up for.

Stay cool as you keep on moving

So are you ready to go on your fitness journey? With all these options, there’s no need to fret!

But now that you’ve got a cool head though, don’t forget, your body should be just as cool as you keep on moving.

Remember to keep hydrated, bring a towel, and wear clothes that let your body breathe whenever you work out. Also, don’t forget proper hygiene. Take a shower, bring extra clothes, and use a reliable deodorant like Rexona Ice Cool + Anti-Stain to keep your body protected all throughout.

What other cool work-out alternatives would you recommend? Share it with us in the comments section! – Rappler.com